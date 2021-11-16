NEWS
#EndSARS: How Lagos agency, others tried to cover up Lekki tollgate massacre—Panel
The Lagos State Judicial Panel on #EndSARS has revealed that an agency of the state government wiped off evidence at Lekki tollgate following the “massacre” of peaceful protesters by soldiers and police operatives.
It also described the attack on peaceful protesters at the tollgate as a massacre, saying, “The atrocious maiming and killing of unarmed, helpless and unresisting protesters, while sitting on the floor and waving their Nigerian flags, while singing the National Anthem can be equated to a ‘massacre’ in context.”
Providing context for calling it a massacre, it added that “the soldiers actually shot blank and live bullets directly and pointedly into the midst of the protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate, with the deliberate intention to assault, maim and kill;
“The soldiers turned back ambulances that were invited to render first aid and assistance to the wounded protesters.”
The panel was inaugurated on October 19, 2020, to look into complaints of citizens against human rights abuses by the police.
Following the incident at the Lekki Tollgate on October 20, 2020, the Terms of Reference of the panel was expanded to cover that incident.
The panel sat for well over one year and took testimonies of petitioners, witnesses, experts and lawyers.
In its report obtained by SaharaReporters on Monday, the panel revealed that the Nigerian army and police operatives indeed opened fire on #EndSARS protesters on the night of October 20, 2020, and killed some of them.
It, however, added noted that there was an attempt to cover up the incident, saying a government agency cleaned bloodstains and other evidence at the scene.
It said, “The Panel found that there was an attempt to cover up the Incident of the 20th of October by the cleaning of the Lekki Toll Gate and the failure to preserve the scene ahead of potential investigations.”
Further stating that there was evidence of a cover-up, the panel stated in its report, “It was alleged and corroborated that the soldiers had their vans parked at
the Lekki Toll Gate and removed as many bodies and corpses of the fallen protesters which they took away with their vans.
“One of the protesters who was shot and taken for dead, Olalekan Sanusi, who eventually escaped to narrate his ordeal and experience stated that 11 corpses were in the van, where he was placed in and presumed dead. Miss Dabira Ayuku also corroborated the above by stating that she saw about 7 dead bodies placed
in one of the military trucks at the Lekki Toll Gate on the night of 20th October, 2020.
“It was alleged and corroborated that soldiers picked bullet shells on the night of October 20 and policemen followed up in the morning of October 21 to pick bullet shells.
“Several unidentified bodies were removed by security agencies and LASEHMU (Lagos State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit) and deposited at various hospital mortuaries in Lagos State.
“Three (3) trucks with brushes underneath were brought to the Lekki Toll Gate in the morning of October 21st October, 2020 to clean up the scene of bloodstains and other evidence.
“There was abundant evidence before the Panel that the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) indicated in its Twitter handle that it had effectively cleaned up the Lekki Toll Gate scene immediately after the incident of October 20, 2020.
“The denial of ambulances by the soldiers, which could have assisted in the prompt and effective treatment of injured protesters was cruel and inhuman and it contributed immensely to the large number of deaths and casualties on the part of the protesters, especially those from the Lekki Toll Gate.
“The Panel finds the cases of death or injured protesters as credible and uncontroverted.
“The Panel finds that most EndSARS protesters and victims of the Lekki Toll Gate Incident of October 20, 2020, were largely unwilling to be identified in public for fear of persecution or harassment by the security agencies and the government generally. Immediately after the protest, there was palpable fear that the Army and Police were visiting hospitals to ‘finish up’ the protesters to the extent that some of them could not return home immediately. Some of the protesters received threats and some were being trailed by unknown persons.”
Buhari leaves South Africa for Nigeria
President Muhammadu Buhari has left Durban, South Africa.
The Nigerian president, who has been junketing across Europe in the last three weeks, was in South Africa for the 2nd Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) 2021.
Buhari’s presidential aircraft, a Gulfstream Aerospace GV-SP (G550) with registration number 5N-FGW and serial number 5310 (Mode-S 0640F2) on Tuesday left the Durban International Airport at 10:05am (11:05am South African time).
The 5N-FGW (Gulfstream Aerospace) was registered as Nigerian Air Force 1, to replace the Boeing Business Jet (Boeing 737-700) 5N-FGT that is still in Germany for repairs.
Buhari had on Sunday October 31 left Nigeria for Glasgow to participate in the 26th Conference of Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).
The President however on Tuesday November 2nd secretly abandoned the conference and travelled to London for a medical checkup.
His aircraft had left the Glasgow International Airport at 10:14 pm (9:14 UK time) and arrived at Stansted Airport, London at 11:11 pm (10:11 pm UK time).
On Tuesday, November 09, Buhari departed London for Paris, France.
According to a statement by the his Special Adviser on Media & Publicity, Femi Adesina, the President was in Paris for a one-day official visit as a guest of President Emmanuel Macron.
Adesina added that the Presidential’s plane touched down at Le Bourget Airport at 2.45 pm but was mute on the airport and country Buhari departed from.
He left Paris, the French capital on Saturday, November 13 for Durban, South Africa.
Obi Cubana shuts down Abuja club over death of female customer
Popular socialite and businessman, Obinna Iyiegbu, aka Obi Cubana, has shut down one of his clubs in Abuja.
The club, Hustle and Bustle was shut following the death of a female customer inside the club building.
The management of the club confirmed this in a statement on Monday.
It also condoled with the family of the unnamed deceased.
“We are closed till further notice. This is due to the loss of our esteemed client. We are deeply saddened by this situation and need time to heal from it,” the statement read.
“Our prayers are with the families of the lost soul. May her soul Rest In Peace. We sympathize with the family on this unbearable loss. Kindly bear with us as we pass through this storm.”
A Twitter user, @AaesAae had earlier claimed a young girl who went to the club on Saturday night got electrocuted.
”A young girl that went to Hustle and Bustle last night got electrocuted. So so sad!” she had said.
Obi Cubana made headlines in July when he hosted an ostentatious burial for his mother in Oba, Anambra State, in which over 200 cows were reportedly killed.
The lavish display of wealth generated controversies with many Nigerians questioning his source of wealth.
Several celebrities, business people and politicians showed up in their large numbers for the funeral.
He was recently arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged money laundering and tax evasion but was released on bail after three days in detention.
Resident doctor at University Of Calabar teaching hospital commits suicide
A resident doctor at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH), Dr. Crystal Akpan has reportedly committed suicide.
Sources in the hospital disclosed that the young medical doctor ended his life by consuming a chemical substance.
The deceased worked in the Cardiology Department of the hospital and was married.
He was said to have three kids.
Details of the incident are still sketchy but unconfirmed reports by IgbereTV said he might have killed himself after failing his professional examination for resident doctors, which he had taken for some years without success.
