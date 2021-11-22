NEWS
#EndSARs: Hold govt responsible if anything happens to me – Lagos Panel member, Adegboruwa
Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, Head of Lagos State Judicial Panel on EndSARS, has alleged that his life is currently under threat over the report on the Lekki Tollgate shooting.
In a statement on Monday, he alleged that since the panel submitted the report last week, “there have been lots of threats and attacks” on him by those he suspected to be agents of the government.
DAILY POST recalls that the panel, which was inaugurated on October 19, 2020, to look into complaints of alleged human rights abuses by the police and the Nigerian Army during the EndSARS protest at the Lekki Tollgate, recently submitted their report to the Lagos State Government.
The report which indicted the Police and Army, has generated controversies as some government officials allegedly tackled the panel for making its report available for the public, saying the report has several errors.
But Adegboruwa, on Thursday, clarified that he acted on the mandate of the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to fulfill his promise by making the findings available to the public.
In the statement, he further alleged that one of the prominent EndSARS protesters, Miss Kamsiyochukwu Ibe, who testified before the panel, was attacked on Sunday night.
He called on the general public and the Nigerian Bar Association to be on a watch out and hold the government responsible if anything happens to him.
The statement reads, “I have not committed any crime beyond joining other eminent Nigerians with unblemished integrity, to accept the nomination of government on behalf of my constituency, the Nigerian Bar Association, and the civil society and indeed the masses of our people, for a national assignment.
“Two prominent lawyers of the government have openly incited opinions against me on national television, with mindless accusations.
“I have however refused to be intimidated or bend to the tactics of the government to be silenced.
“I urge the good people of Nigeria, my professional colleagues in the Nigerian Bar Association, my comrades in the civil rights movement and the people of Nigeria, to hold the government responsible should anything happen to me.
“Just last night, one of the prominent EndSARS protesters, Miss Kamsiyochukwu Ibe who testified before the Panel, was attacked and dealt serious machete blows, in what was clearly an attempted murder, as reported by her counsel, with very disturbing photos.
“I heeded the clarion call by the government to serve with the honest belief that the Panel was meant to say the truth and nothing but the truth, which is what we have done. It is left for the government and Nigerians to do the needful with the report of the Panel”.
Senator Gbenga Aluko slum, dies in Abuja
A former Nigerian Senator and governorship aspirant in Ekiti State, Senator Gbenga Aluko, is dead.
The former lawmaker who represented the Ekiti South constituency between 1999 and 2003, died on Saturday after he collapsed in his office in Abuja.
Aluko who in 2018 contested the governorship ticket on the platform of the All Progressives Congress in Ekiti State was according to the report, rushed to a hospital where he was confirmed dead.
According to TVC, Aluko was neither sick nor exhibited any symptom of sickness prior to his death.
It’s dangerous to release Nnamdi Kanu – Arewa youths president, Shettima
The leadership of the Arewa Youths Consultative Forum (AYCF, has warned against releasing Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (POB).
National President of AYCF, Yerima Shettima, warned that more Kanu’s would emerge to further complicate the insecurity situation in the country, if the IPOB leader is released.
Shettima, who spoke to DAILY POST, said allowing Kanu to go unpunished would be harmful to Nigeria and the Federal Government.
He was reacting to President Muhammadu Buhari’s remark that he would consider the IPOB leader’s release.
Buhari had made the remark during a meeting with some Southeast leaders under the aegis of Highly Respected Igbo Greats, led by First Republic parliamentarian and Minister of Aviation, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi at the State House, Abuja.
Amaechi pleaded with the president to release Kanu, rather than opt for military actions.
Responding, Buhari who promised to consider their appeal, however, noted that an unconditional release of Kanu runs contrary to the doctrine of separation of powers between the executive and the judiciary.
However, Shettima stressed that Kanu’s release would undermine what he has done to Nigeria.
According to Shettima: “There is the possibility of undermining the consequences of what this man (Nnamdi Kanu) did to the country and by implication, if he is allowed to go unpunished, it would be sending the wrong message. Nobody in the history of this country has done more damage to this country since the civil war than this young man.
“If at the end of the day, they allow him to go unpunished after what he has done, the implication is that nobody will ever commit any offence of this nature and be punished because everybody will always refer to him.
“And this means that the constitution is automatically suspended in the country. This means that some people can just commit any crime at the expense of over 200 million Nigerians and get away with it. Somebody can kill, pronounce killing and still get away with it; then what is the essence of condemning people to death for killing, murder when compared to what this man (Kanu) did?
“This is just a way of undermining the laws of our land, and indirectly they are saying the government of the day can be easily influenced. This means, somebody can commit any offence and then come to Buhari or any other government after this and seek forgiveness.”
The AYCF National President noted that Kanu is not remorseful of his actions, hence he may boast of being begged.
He added: “This man is not even remorseful, indirectly, it’s like the government is begging him to continue with what he’s doing, and he would go unpunished.
“The consequence is that, if he is allowed to go unpunished, we would end up having millions of Kanu rising, even, if he decides not to go ahead with further actions.
“If he is allowed to go, he (Kanu) will come out boasting that he did not beg to be released. He is not remorseful and there is nothing to show he regrets his actions, and anybody can do such and get away with it; we are not in Banana Republic for God’s sake.”
He maintained that the law should be allowed to take its full course in Kanu’s matter.
“The law must take its full course and I hope it’s not what I’m thinking because nobody has done the kind of damage this man has done to this country; and up till date, we have not recovered from the consequences of what he has done to this country, we are watching.
“If we allow him to go unpunished, then we are saying that the country should produce millions of him. With him alone, look at the damage he has done to his region, but for us in the North, we would ensure he has no sympathizer.
“Nobody is saying he should be dealt with without committing any crime, but if he is found wanting; then he should be made to face the consequences of his actions since the matter is in court,” he added.
I watched my brother die, Aliko Dangote tells Tinubu
Aliko Dangote on Friday disclosed how his younger brother, Sani, died. Aliko Dangote, the richest African, who said he watched helplessly as his brother died, advised that his brother’s death should be a great lesson to the living.
He added that doctors had informed them that Sani was going to die. “We watched as the life-supporting machine was going down, ticking out the time,” he said in an emotion-laden voice.
Emotions were high as he narrated to the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, how Sani died in a hospital in the United States of America (USA) on Sunday.
“It was not about money, neither what technology could offer. Sani, like every human, was mortal and so it was his exit time from the planet earth,” Aliko Dangote said as he told Tinubu that Sani inhaled his last oxygen before him, his mother and other members of his family, while on a life-supporting machine.
“We have always known that when there is life there is death. We as Muslims do not know who is next and it can be today, tomorrow or even now.
“That is why it is good to be good so that when you get there you can bid for whatever you were asked to do on earth. “Your Excellency, (referring to Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje), you are our host because you are our governor and we really thank you for taking almost the whole week struggling with the crowds. It’s not easy. “I thank you all for your prayers and support. This will actually help us to reduce the pain we are going through. It is a very tough time for us, it has been a very trying moment especially for me. My late brother and I had a strong bond together.
“Having a brother like this (Sani), once you lose him it is really very painful. Because he died in front of me, our mother and all his children.
“The most painful thing is when you are told that your brother will be passing on in about an hour and you stand by watching as the machine is going down until it stopped working. It was very tormenting,” Aliko Dangote said.
Tinubu, in his condolences urged Dangote to take solace in the Lord and be strong.
Tinubu said: “We are here not just to commiserate with you. We are here to mourn our dear brother together. Sani is not yours alone, he was a Lagosian, a great Nigerian and a friend and brother to all of us here.
