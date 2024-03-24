Sunday, March 24, 2024

Endrick scores winner as Brazil beat England 1-0 in friendly

Real Madrid-bound striker, Endrick, scored the only goal as Brazil beat England 1-0 in an international friendly on Saturday night.

It is the first loss for the Three Lions since they lost to France in the World Cup quarter-final.

Endrick scored the goal in the second half, after Vinicius Jr’s shot was pushed away by Jordan Pickford.

The 17-year-old becomes the youngest-ever goalscorer at Wembley.

Brazil almost had a late second, but Endrick saw his shot saved by Pickford.

The Selecao were deserved winners, missing several big chances in the first-half and dominating Gareth Southgate’s men.

