Emmys 2022 red carpet: All the best-dressed celebrities
Held on Monday, September 12, the 2022 Emmys celebrated the best television shows and performances of the year — and Hollywood’s hottest small-screen stars hit the red carpet in some truly excellent styles.
“Euphoria” babes Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney both went for old-school glamour in Valentino and Oscar de la Renta, respectively, while Quinta Brunson and Lily James looked like goddesses in their bronze gowns.
Sequins and sparkle were a major trend — with Sandra Oh, HoYeon Jung and Reese Witherspoon among the many who opted for all-over embellishment — while Lizzo chose to let her Giambattista Valli gown’s explosion of red-hot ruffles made an impact instead.
Below, our best-dressed picks from this year’s Emmys.
Zendaya
The “Euphoria” favorite is typically quite the daring dresser, but with this bow-tied black Valentino ballgown, she proved she can do Old Hollywood elegance as well as fashion fearlessness.
Lizzo
It’s “About Damn Time” Lizzo made her Emmys debut — and in this ravishing red tulle Giambattista Valli Haute Couture confection teamed with Lorraine Schwartz diamonds, she might’ve just stolen the whole show.
Amanda Seyfried
No black turtlenecks for the star of “The Dropout” tonight! Seyfried went full “mermaid” in a shimmering lilac look by Armani Privé paired with Cartier jewels, and looked mesmerizing.
Sandra Oh
The “Killing Eve” lead’s sequined Rodarte pantsuit and matching plunging top were pure purple perfection; Cathy Waterman pieces featuring coordinating colored stones completed the look.
Sydney Sweeney
While her “Euphoria” character might favor crop tops and strappy swimsuits, Sweeney nodded to a more elegant era with this custom bustled Oscar de la Renta gown covered in metal thread work.
Quinta Brunson
The creator and star of “Abbott Elementary” made her dazzling Emmys debut in a copper-colored Dolce & Gabbana gown that fit her like a glove. Bonus points for the sheer gloves and Jared Lehr jewels, both of which matched her metallic dress.
HoYeon Jung
The stylish “Squid Game” star and model has a long history with Louis Vuitton; in 2016, she walked her first Paris Fashion Week show for the luxury label, and in 2021, she became a Vuitton ambassador. Her Emmys look by the fashion house, featuring a tweed patterned rendered in colorful sequins, was both playful and polished.
Julia Garner
We’re not quite sure about that midriff cutout, but there’s no denying the lush brown velvet and intricate floral embroidery on the “Ozark” star’s Gucci look are blooming beautiful.
Christina Ricci
The “Yellowjackets” actress’ slinky Fendi Couture slip was a marvel of texture, covered in top to bottom with metallic embroidered sequins that almost looked like fur or feathers; she even carried a matching clutch.
Nicholas Braun
A handful of men ditched traditional black tuxes for white ones at this year’s Emmys — but none looked better than the toweringly tall “Succession” star, who styled his double-breasted Dior Men look with Fred Leighton diamond collar clips.
‘Succession’ creator disses King Charles III in Emmys 2022 speech
“Succession” creator Jesse Armstrong dissed King Charles III in his acceptance speech for Best Drama Series at the Emmys 2022 on Monday night.
“Big week for successions. New king in the UK … for us,” the UK native said in front of a star-studded audience at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater.
“Uh, evidently a little more voting involved in our winning than Prince Charles,” he continued, acknowledging the Television Academy’s votes that earned his team a golden statuette.
As cheers and gasps filled the room, Armstrong added, “I’m not saying we’re more legitimate in our position that he is. We’ll leave that up to other people.”
He then moved on from royal talk and applauded those involved in the success of his HBO series. “We are incredibly grateful to have this honor,” Armstrong said. “This group is extraordinary. It’s a team effort.”
Emmys viewers had mixed feelings about his dig at Charles.
“winning Best Drama and cracking a joke about the royal succession on national TV is quite a choice,” one person tweeted, while another echoed, “the royal family succession bit during Succession’s best drama speech I cringe.”
Meanwhile, some fans seemed amused.
“Why is the dude accepting the award for Succession looking for enemies in the royal family omgndjsksmddjj,” one person wrote.
“it’s so funny bc ik those ppl watch succession and laugh at all the fucked up jokes and they can’t laugh at this even though it’s literally the truth there IS in fact more voting done for the emmy’s compared to making a british royal in charge of the country get a grip LMAO,” another individual added.
Charles, 73, was officially proclaimed the reigning monarch of the UK and Commonwealth on Saturday morning — just days after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, at age 96.
His Majesty’s two-part accession council took place at the State Apartments of St. James’ Palace in London.
“My mother’s reign was unequaled in its duration, its dedication and its devotion. Even as we grieve we give thanks for this most faithful life. I am deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of sovereignty which have now passed to me.”
BBNaija: Biggie issues strike to Bella
Biggie on Sunday issued a strike to Big Brother Naija housemate, Bella.
Recall that Rachel, Bella, and Sheggz fought over food.
Rachel had cooked beef, and chicken stew, and all housemates lined up to collect their food. Rachel dished chicken for Bella, but she requested beef because she does not eat chicken.
Rachel then told her that beef was for housemates who worked in the kitchen but later gave her one.
But, Sheggz, Bella’s boyfriend, however, got upset, saying ”Rachel should not have given Bella chicken because she has stayed long enough in the house to know that she doesn’t eat chicken.”
He also said she was stupid.
Angered by the statement, Rachel insulted Sheggz and added that his generation is stupid.
Bella, therefore got angry and shoved the food at Rachel, and it poured on the dining.
Speaking on Sunday, Biggie issued a strike to Bella for provocation.
He said, “you crossed the line of provocation by taking the food to Rachel’s face.”
He added that after two more strikes, she will be evicted from the show.
Again, Portable removed as guest artiste for show abroad
Once again, street hop singer, Portable, has been removed as a guest artiste for a forthcoming show abroad. In March, the singer was removed as a performing artiste in a show that was billed to hold in Canada.
His removal was spearheaded by Canada-based Nigerian comedian MC Moris, due to the singer’s unruly attitude which is displayed on his several social media platforms.
The humour merchant further sent a petition to the immigration service to deny Portable’s visa application.
Fast-forward to September 2022, the singer has once again been removed as a guest artiste for a show scheduled to hold in South Africa.
His exclusion from the show once again is courtesy of humour merchant, MC Moris, who seemed appalled by the singer’s antics and rants on social media in recent times.
Taking to his social media, the Master of Ceremony wrote, “Noah was tagged stupid until it began to rain. The same Nigerians insulted me and called me all sorts of names when I removed that psycho patient from my show in Canada and also stopped his USA tour.
“Now they’re thanking me for saving them international embarrassment. A visionary leader is always seen as wicked, evil or inconsiderate until the manifestation of what he averted is seen.
“I’m stopping the South African show he was shortlisted for on November 3rd. Until he unlearns and relearns. We won’t import nonsense to the world. I’m his international manager with no salary.”
