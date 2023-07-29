Emmy Awards 2023 postponed due to Hollywood actors and writers strike

The Emmy Awards, which had been due to take place in September, have been postponed due to Hollywood strikes.

Members of the Writers Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild are striking in the biggest walkout for 60 years.

It means those in the unions can’t work or do any publicity, so can’t appear at awards shows.

A new date for the 2023 ceremony has not been confirmed, but organisers want to wait until an agreement has been reached with TV companies.

The WGA and Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) are currently trying to negotiate with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers over a number of issues, including the use of Artificial Intelligence in productions and a fair split of profits in the age of streaming.

The 75th Emmy Awards were originally scheduled for 18 September but could have played out to an empty room with no host.

WGA writers are also often employed to write material for hosts and presenters too, meaning it be almost impossible for a show to go ahead.

This is the first time the Emmys have been postponed in more than 20 years – the last time was in response to the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001.

Voting in the awards is still set to go ahead in the coming weeks, but whether they awards will actually be handed out remains to be seen.