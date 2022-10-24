Emmanuel Petit claims Man Utd stars want Cristiano Ronaldo to leave | Football

Emmanuel Petit feels Cristiano Ronaldo ‘pollutes everyone’ at Old Trafford (Picture: Getty)

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United team-mates want him to leave the club, according to Emmanuel Petit.

Ronaldo stormed off down the tunnel in a strop as he failed to come on from the bench as United beat Tottenham 2-0 on Wednesday night.

It was later confirmed by manager Erik ten Hag that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner had refused to come on as a substitute in the match.

Ronaldo was subsequently axed from the squad that drew 1-1 at Chelsea on Saturday, has been made to train with the reserves and widespread reports claim he has been docked two weeks’ wages – around £720,000.

Chelsea are reportedly plotting to sign Ronaldo in January and Petit feels it is time for the 37-year-old Portugal international to leave United as he ‘pollutes everyone’.

Former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Petit told The Rothen S’enflamme: ‘He tires everyone: the supporters, his team-mates.

‘They don’t want him anymore in the locker room, he pollutes everyone so much.

‘He has an exceptional career, when he stops we will all be unanimous in saying it, but his behaviour is so individualistic.

‘His message yesterday on social media. You know you don’t like what’s going on with your club, you can’t stand your coach Ten Hag anymore, you feel like you are disrespected for what you have done, but your status no longer exists!

‘You are no longer the same player, you have been demoted, you have suffered a downgrade, but you do not accept it because your ego is so oversized. Say it real! It can’t be defensible.’

Bruno Fernandes, Ronaldo’s team-mate for club and country, was quizzed about the situation after Ten Hag’s side secured a late point at Stamford Bridge.

‘We don’t talk about that, we keep it quiet inside,’ Fernandes told Sky Sports when asked about how United’s players had reacted to Ronaldo’s behaviour and subsequent punishment.

‘We have to deal with that inside and nobody else has to know what we think, or what we want, or what will happen because also we don’t know.

‘So the most important thing for everyone, including Cristiano, is the team wins and I’m pretty sure of that.’

