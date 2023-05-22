Emmanuel Osodeke re-elected ASUU president

Emmanuel Osodeke has been re-elected as the national president of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) for another two years.

Christian Opata, University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) ASUU chairman, who confirmed this to TheCable, said the election took place in the early hours of Monday.

“Yes, it’s true. I just left the meeting. He was not the only one. All the principal officers who served with him were also re-elected except one,” Opata said.

At the meeting, Chris Piwuna, a consultant psychiatrist and associate professor at the University of Jos, was also elected vice-president of the union.

The election took place during the 22nd national delegates conference of the union held at UNIJOS from May 19 to 21.

Other re-elected national officers of the union include Siji Sowande (treasurer), Ade Adejumo (financial secretary), Austen Sado (investment secretary), and Adamu Babayo (internal auditor).

Aisha Bawa was also elected to replace Stella-Maris Okey as the welfare secretary of the union.

Osodeke was first elected president of the union in May 2021 during ASUU’s national delegates conference held in Awka, Anambra state.

He is a lecturer at the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, in Abia state.

Under him, ASUU embarked on eight-month strike in 2022 to demand more funding of universities in the country and improved welfare for lecturers.