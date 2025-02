Amina Muhammad Sanusi, the daughter of the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi III Captain Muhammad Mahi Maaji are both set to tie the nuptial knot on February 14.

The pre-wedding festivities for the Maajis and Sanusi have begun with the Kamu event

Kamu is the final moment between the bride and her friends .

The event, which held on Sunday, had in attendance the couple, some family members and friends.

