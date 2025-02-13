The city of Kano will temporarily be on locked down this weekend as the children of prominent figures in the town wed .

Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi’s daughter, Amina Muhammad Sanusi will on Friday tied the knot with her pilot heartthrob, Captain Muhammad Mahi Maaji.

The ceremony will be taking place at Kofar Gudu, Emir’s Palace, Kano from 10 am.

On Saturday, it will be the turn of Rabiu Kwankwaso’ son, Musa Garba Musa to wed Nabila Abdul Dantata

Nabila’s grandmother is Hajiya Mariya Sanusi, mother of Africa’s richest man in Africa, Aliko Dangote

The families had in the last couple of days threw an opulent pre-wedding festivities.

Millions of naira were spent on the festivities.

With just few hours to the weddings, hotel reservations in Kano city and environs are fully booked.

