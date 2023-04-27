Thursday, April 27, 2023
Emir of Kano, Aminu Bayero visits President-elect, Bola Tinubu in Abuja

By Ibrahim Lateef
Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Bayero paid a visit to President-elect, Bola Tinubu, at the Defense house in Abuja today April 27.

