NEWS
Emir of Kajuru, one Baptist School student regain freedom
The kidnapped Emir of Kajuru in Kajuru Local Government area of Kaduna State, Alhaji Alhassan Adamu, has been released by his abductors.
The Emir of Kajuru, Alhassan Adamu, who was abducted by bandits in the early hours of Sunday has been freed by his captors.
Also, one of the students of Bethel Baptist High School, Damishi, Kaduna, has been released by their abductors.
The spokesman of the Kaduna state police command, Mohammad Jalige confirmed the release of the emir in a telephone interview with THISDAY on Monday in Kaduna.
Jalige said, “The Chief is back and he is currently in his palace as I speak with you”.
He however said he was not in a position to say whether the 10 family members of the emir were also released as he was yet to receive comprehensive report from the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Kajuru.
“I am not in a position to say whether other family members of the emir that were abducted were released too because we are yet to receive comprehensive report from our DPO who is there.
“I will give you details as soon as we receive comprehensive reports from the DPO”, Jalige said.
The 85 year old emir, alongside 10 of his family members were abducted in the early hours of Sunday when bandits invaded his palace in Kujuru, headquarters of Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna state at about 12:30am on Sunday.
The bandits had earlier demanded for N200 million for the release of the emir.
Similarly one of the students of the Bethel Baptist High School, Damishi, Kaduna, have been released by their captors following ill health.
Chairman of Kaduna state Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Joseph Hayab confirmed the release of the student in a telephone interview on Monday in Kaduna.
He said the kidnappers themselves called to say that they had released the boy who was becoming “weak”.
“The kidnappers themselves called us today. I think they kidnapped some people somewhere and one of the persons was sick.
“So they now called us and said that one of the boys is weak and they will release him with that sick person to come back.
“The boy is yet to be be with us but any moment from now he is going to be with us.
“So we have one of the b
He said negotiations were still going on for the release of the students, adding that the food stuff demanded by the bandits had been delivered to them.
“We are still negotiating with the bandits, we have given them the food stuff they demanded for. We are trusting God and we are appealing to spirited Nigerians to help us put pressure on government to do what is right.
“So with the release of one of the students, now we have 120 students with the bandits”, Hayab said.
The students were abducted on July 5, when bandits invaded the school and abducted 121 of them.
NEWS
Flood washes away corpses in Nigerian cemetery, houses destroyed
Flood triggered by days of heavy rains has washed away corpses at Low Cost Cemetery and destroyed buildings in Gashua, Yobe state.
Alhaji Kaku Bulama-Bukar, Gashua Local Government Council Community Development Officer said the downpour began on July 9.
The resulting flood exposed corpses in the cemetery.
No fewer than 650 graves were compromised by the flood.
Bulama-Bukar said: “We have experienced heavy rain accompanied by wild-wind in Gashua town since Friday.
“As we speak, many buildings are destroyed and our cemetery is submerged.
“Some graves are even exposed and some people had to be evacuated from their houses to save their lives.”
The officer said the council was taking an inventory of the individuals and houses affected by the disaster.
As soon as we conclude assessing the damage and the people affected by it, we will present our report to the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and the council for action.
“I can assure you that relief material and other forms of support will be provided to the affected persons,” he said.
NEWS
Senate considers amending JAMB Act to limit age of writing UTME
The Senate Committee on Basic Education has said it will pursue the amendment of the law establishing the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, to enable it limit the age of candidates writing the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME, to 16 years and above.
Vice Chairman of the committee, Senator Akon Eyakenyi gave the indication during the committee’s oversight visit to JAMB.
According to him, the committee had identified two major areas to be addressed in the proposed amendment for the exam body to function better.
Eyakenyi said “Our own work is that of making laws, to legislate; we have identified two major areas that we need to go into the process of amending the act establishing JAMB. That’s the area of support we will give.
“Other than that, we also intend to pass on what we have seen today to the appropriate MDAs, the Federal Ministry of Education to ensure the support that JAMB needs is given to them.”
NEWS
FG moves to control media, allocates N4.8bn to monitor WhatsApp, phone calls
A total of N4.8 (4,870,350,000) billion has been allocated to the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) to monitor WhatsApp messages, phone calls, text messages, among others.
Of the figure, N1.93 billion was earmarked for “WhatsApp Intercept Solution” and N2.93 billion for “Thuraya Interception Solution” – a communications system used for monitoring voice calls or call-related information, SMS, data traffic, among others.
This was contained in the supplementary budget approved by the National Assembly last Wednesday.
The lawmakers had approved and passed a supplementary budget of N982 billion (982,729,695,343) for the 2021 fiscal year, against the N895 billion proposed by President Muhammadu Buhari – indicating an increase of about N87 billion.
While N123.3 billion was fixed for recurrent (non-debt) expenditure, N895 billion was earmarked for contribution to the Development Fund for Capital Expenditure for the year ending on the 31st day of December, 2021,
Another N45 billion was approved for foreign aid/loans.
This budgetary allocation comes amidst several attempts by the federal government to limit freedom of expression in the country – an act many have described as a means to gag the media.
It comes barely a month after the federal government suspended the operation of Twitter in the country on June 4.
Besides, the National Assembly, particularly lawmakers at the House of Representatives, are in the process of amending several media bills with the aim of “regulating the media.”
Latest News
- Flood washes away corpses in Nigerian cemetery, houses destroyed
- Senate considers amending JAMB Act to limit age of writing UTME
- Ladies,you must adopt these post-sex hygiene habits
- Signs your lover is after lust, not love
- Marcus Rashford opens up on England penalty miss and “difficult season” in emotional statement
Trending
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Sanwo-Olu mourns Sound Sultan
-
NEWS20 hours ago
FG moves to control media, allocates N4.8bn to monitor WhatsApp, phone calls
-
BUSINESS20 hours ago
More hardship for Nigerians as BUA joins Dangote to increase cement price
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Chidinma makes U-turn, says I didn’t kill Super TV CEO
-
LIFESTYLES10 hours ago
Signs your lover is after lust, not love
-
LIFESTYLES6 hours ago
Ladies,you must adopt these post-sex hygiene habits
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Again, National Assembly flooded as complex roofs continue to leak
-
NEWS6 hours ago
Senate considers amending JAMB Act to limit age of writing UTME