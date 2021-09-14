NEWS
Emir Of Bugundu Abducted On Abuja-Kaduna Highway
Alhaji Hassan Attahiru, the Emir of Bugundu in Zamfara State, has been abducted.
The first-class monarch was reportedly abducted along Abuja- Kaduna highway on Tuesday evening.
Gunmen were said to have opened fire on the monarch’s convoy and his security aides responded with shots but the bandits overpowered them and whisked the king away.
The authorities are yet to react to the incident which happened at a time when there is a massive crack down on bandits in Zamfara.
Zamfara bandits flee hideouts to Sokoto, Kaduna
Bandits in Zamfara State in their large numbers are fleeing their hideouts to Sokoto and Kaduna States.
The bandits are currently on the run as a result of security measures taken by the government and the ongoing military operation.
To put them in check, the Federal Government had shut down phone network while the state government closed some markets that operated on a weekly basis.
Although there have been some setbacks, many have said the operation has been successful to a large extent.
Commenting on this, Governor Bello Matawalle said the barrage of attacks on bandits by security forces had made them to make a fresh overture to government, seeking dialogue.
The governor, who ruled out the option of dialogue, said emissaries of bandits have informed him that they had repented and would want to dialogue with the government.
He noted that some of the bandits were running out of Zamfara to other states as a result of the new security measures introduced by the state government.
Some of the new locations of the armed gangs have been discovered.
Among the places that they have fled to, according to sources are:
Kebbe in Sokoto
Lambar Tureta in Sokoto
Birnin-Gwari in Kaduna
Rekeb, a notorious bandit confirmed the relocation of some of the bandits, but boasted that he and other kingpins have remained within their “known location in Zamfara”.
Kabba Prison Break: Security recaptures 99 inmates
Security operatives have recaptured about 99 inmates out of the 294 that escaped from the Kabba Correctional Centre in Kogi State, after some gunmen attacked the facility at about 11.03 Sunday night.
Although over 150 other inmates were still at large as at last night, reports also had it that no fewer than two security personnel, including a soldier and a police officer, died, when the gunmen invaded the facility to free the inmates.
Sources hinted that the suspected gunmen, who came in seven Hilux vans with sophisticated weapons were believed to have come on a mission to release some of the inmates from the correction centres.
The gunmen, however, had a field day shooting sporadically into the air, which enabled them to carry out their mission.
While nothing, according to an account, suggested that an improvised explosive device was used to gain access, despite having an iron door, at the scene were shattered glasses of the windows and broken ceiling.
According to inside sources, the hoodlums, who arrived the centre at about 11.03 on Sunday night and left around 3.00am on Monday morning, forcefully released the inmates, many of whom were brought from the Koto-Karfi Correctional Centre, following an ongoing renovation, compelled after the perimeter fencing caved in.
Sources further hinted that some of the inmates had voluntarily returned to the centre, while others went to the palace to surrender by themselves, after realising the implication of their action, yet, the Kogi State Vigilance Service claimed to have arrested some others in the bushes.
The Comptroller General, Haileru Dan Baba, said investigation into the development had commenced but declined further comment on the matter.
The state comptroller, who was at the scene of incident, also declined to speak with journalists.
All heads of security agencies, including the Assistant Inspector General of Police, State Commissioner of Police, Commander, Army Records, Director State Security Service and special adviser to the Kogi State Governor, Jerry Omodara had also visited the scene of attack.
The Obaro of Kabba, Oba Solomon Owoniyi, called on the federal and state governments as well as the security agencies to beef up security around the country, stressing that it was a big surprise to hear that gunmen came at 11pm and left around 3.00am in the morning.
The royal father noted the the the vigilance group was though trying its best, he maintained that their best could not be enough in face of sophisticated weapons brought by the suspected gunmen
Russian mercenaries coming to fight Jihadists
A deal is close that would allow Russian mercenaries into the West African nation of Mali, to help wage war against Jihadists.
The deal permits Russian private military contractors, the Wagner Group, to operate in the former French colony, the sources said.
A European source who tracks West Africa and a security source in the region said at least 1,000 mercenaries could be involved.
Two other sources believed the number was lower, but did not provide figures.
Four sources said the Wagner Group would be paid about 6 billion CFA francs ($10.8 million) a month for its services. One security source working in the region said the mercenaries would train Malian military and provide protection for senior officials.
The impending deal has angered France, Mali’s former colonialists and are making moves to frustrate it.
France’s diplomatic offensive, the diplomatic sources said, includes enlisting the help of partners including the United States to persuade Mali’s junta not to press ahead with the deal, and sending senior diplomats to Moscow and Mali for talks.
France is worried the arrival of Russian mercenaries would undermine its decade-old counter-terrorism operation against al Qaeda and Islamic State-linked insurgents in the Sahel region of West Africa at a time when it is seeking to draw down its 5,000-strong Barkhane mission to reshape it with more European partners, the diplomatic sources said.
“An intervention by this actor would therefore be incompatible with the efforts carried out by Mali’s Sahelian and international partners engaged in the Coalition for the Sahel for security and development of the region,” the source said.
A spokesperson for the leader of Mali’s junta, which took power in a military coup in August 2020, said he had no information about such a deal.
“These are rumours. Officials don’t comment on rumours,” said the spokesperson, Baba Cisse, who declined further comment.
Mali’s defence ministry spokesperson said: “Public opinion in Mali is in favour of more cooperation with Russia given the ongoing security situation. But no decision (on the nature of that cooperation) has been made.”
