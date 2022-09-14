Eminem, Snoop Dogg ended feud after Dr. Dre’s brain aneurysm

Eminem revealed that he and Snoop Dogg ended their “little issue” after their close friend and collaborator Dr. Dre suffered a brain aneurysm last year.

“We were like, ‘Bro, this is stupid. This is stupid as hell to be feuding right now,’” the “Lose Yourself” rapper explained on “Paul Pod: Curtain Call 2” Wednesday.

Eminem said he couldn’t remember who called whom to get the conversation started but said they both agreed the feud wasn’t worth it.

“I think there was a miscommunication at the time in regards to him being on my album ‘The Mathers LP,’ ‘Bitch Please II,’” Slim Shady, 49, recalled.

“I think he wanted to do something with me, and maybe gave you the idea or something, and you just said something to the effect of, ‘Let’s hear what the song is first. Let’s hear what the type of song is.’”

“We were like, ‘Bro, this is stupid. This is stupid as hell to be feuding right now,’” Eminem recalled. MediaNews Group via Getty Images

At some point, the messaging got lost by the time it got to the “Sexual Eruption” rapper. Snoop, 50, took it as Eminem not wanting to “f–k with him.”

Once Dre became hospitalized, however, the two let bygones be bygones.

“‘Doggy Style’ changed my life,” Eminem said of Snoop’s 1993 album.

Dre, 57, was hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai in January 2021. As he recovered, the music mogul said in a statement that he was “doing great and getting excellent care” from his medical team.

“Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!” the statement read.

One year later, Dre, Snoop and Eminem came together with Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent and Kendrick Lamar to rock the Super Bowl halftime show.