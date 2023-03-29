Emily Ratajkowski’s estranged husband accused of sexual misconduct

64 total views

Emily Ratajkowski’s estranged husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, is being accused of sexual misconduct and inappropriate behavior with teen girls in an explosive new report.

A young woman, who is now 24, claimed in an exposé published by Variety Wednesday that the film producer reached out to her when she was just 17 years old via Instagram.

They then allegedly met up at a loft in New York City and the meeting resulted in a small role in his film, “Good Times.”

The unidentified woman said when she arrived on set, she expected to film with the movie’s star, Robert Pattinson, but instead shot a scene in the nude with an “actor who had recently been released from prison.”

In a statement obtained by Variety, the then-teen felt “utterly stunned” and “terrified.”

“My distress only worsened when out of nowhere, [an actor] whispered in my ear if ‘he could stick it in’ while the cameras rolled. I said ‘no,’” she further alleged.

Shortly after the filming incident, the young woman allegedly began having sex with Bear-McClard, per Variety’s report, and they allegedly continued a consensual relationship. The legal age of consent in New York state is 17.

PBear-McClard’s rep and attorney declined to comment.

Aside from the first woman’s account, another unnamed individual claimed she met the New York-based filmmaker when she was 18 and he allegedly began “grooming” her on Instagram by making “career promises.”

“Sebastian and I started kissing,” she claimed. “Things escalated and then, without asking for my consent, Sebastian inserted himself inside me without using a condom.”

The woman also alleged other disturbing behavior, including claims that Bear-McClard called her “retarded,” a “kike” and would “track” her through an app on her phone.

She also alleged that she once found Bear-McClard messaging a 15-year-old girl, and when confronted, he allegedly “appeared pleased with himself and laughed at my comment. He did not deny my accusations.”

The second woman’s alleged involvement with Bear-McClard reportedly took place when he was already married to Ratajkowski.

The producer wed the model in February 2018, only two weeks after going public with their romance.

They now share a 2-year-old son, Sylvester, but Ratajkowski filed for divorce in September 2022 amid claims the filmmaker cheated on her multiple times.

Variety also obtained a statement from a third woman, who did not make sexual misconduct allegations but noted that the producer engaged in “troubling behavior,” per the report.

Ratajkowski has not issued a statement regarding the accusations made about her estranged husband, but friends close to the “My Body” author reportedly told Variety that she is “not surprised.”