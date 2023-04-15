Emily Ratajkowski wows as she goes braless in tiny dress for sizzling selfie snap

Emily Ratajkowski teased her 30million Instagram followers on Friday night (April 13) by sharing a sneaky snap of herself braless in a tiny outfit.

The 31-year old model took to her Story to upload a shot of herself enjoying the outdoors in a plunging red and white full-length dress that emphasised her famous curves.

London-born Emily went clearly went for a combination of comfort and style, completing her look with a pair of dark shades and a gold wristwatch.

Later in the day, meanwhile, Em Rata returned to her Story to share another pic – this time pushing her two-year old son Sylvester Apollo Bear in his pushchair in what appeared to be the subway.

The cute youngster sat comfily sucking his thumb as he sported a pair of hot pink trainers, an orange vest and black and white stripy leggings.

Earlier this week Emily pilled the beans on her steamy new romance with Harry Styles and admitted that “sometimes things just happen” after they locked lips in the streets of Tokyo last month.

The duo went rather public with their romance, and in a chat with the Los Angeles Times she conceded: “I’m definitely still not thinking about guys,” but added: “Although, yeah. You know, sometimes things just happen.”

Since her split with ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, the bombshell has been linked with a number of suitors, but appears to have been dating One Direction star Harry for a couple of months.

Speaking on a podcast recorded last month, Emily said: “I just started dating someone that I think I like, so that is different,” adding: “I was like, ‘He’s kind of great’.”