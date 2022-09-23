CELEBRITIES
Emily Ratajkowski slammed for nude photos in bathtub with son
Instagram users slammed Emily Ratajkowski for sharing photos of herself splashing around nude in a tub with her 1-year-old son, Sylvester.
“loml,” the model, who is in the midst of a divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard, captioned her post Friday, using the acronym for “love of my life.”
Ratajkowski, 31, was fully naked in the pictures, using just her arms to cover her chest. Meanwhile, she drew a little heart over Sylvester’s butt.
Trolls flooded the post to call out the “My Body” author for taking and sharing the snaps, with some arguing that the mother-son moment should have remained private — or not happened at all.
“I would’t post a naked baby pic. Just post yourself, adult and stunning enough to get lots of likes ;-),” one person commented below the controversial post.
“Why on earth [are you] taking pictures with your naked son… What do you do just for ‘likes’ and attention,” a second person wrote.
“This is not okay. I don’t care how pretty you are,” a third agreed.
“It will be weird when your son sees these pics when he grows up 😒,” one netizen commented, with another writing, “That’ll have him in therapy for years to come!! 😳.”
“Putting a photo of your naked toddler son in a tub on the internet for all kinds of weirdos to see… smh,” yet another worried follower wrote.
“How on earth does she manage to sexualise bathing with you child. Or better yet why do we have to see it!?” one more asked.
But others defended Ratajkowski, including some of her famous friends, calling her a good mother and applauding the sweet moment.
“Love this so much,” “Queer Eye” star Tan France wrote.
Fellow models Elsa Hosk and Irina Shayk, meanwhile, commented with heart emojis.
“The most beautiful post ❤️,” a fan gushed.
“@emrata the best mom. I’m only 19 but I aspire to be like you when I grow up,” another wrote.
“So gorgeous and sweet 😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️,” a third follower commented.
Ratajkowski shares Sylvester with Bear-McClard, from whom she filed for divorce earlier this month after the movie producer allegedly cheated on her.
In July, Page Six broke the news that Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard, 41, had separated.
“Yeah, he cheated,” a source claimed to us at the time, adding, “He’s a serial cheater. It’s gross. He’s a dog.”
The Inamorata designer had sparked breakup rumors earlier that week when she was seen without her wedding ring.
The now-estranged couple married at a courthouse in February 2018 after publicly dating for just one week. They welcomed Sylvester in March 2021.
While Ratajkowski has yet to officially address their breakup, she shared that she was “thinking about dating” again in a recent post on TikTok.
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl isn’t the only celebrity who has been slammed this week for how they handle their child’s bath time: Coco Austin stirred controversy Thursday when she shared that she sometimes bathes her 6-year-old daughter in their kitchen sink.
CELEBRITIES
“I was so broke and hopeless that I had to steal food” Singer Tems opens up on her struggles
Fast-rising singer Temilade Openinyi popularly known as Tens has opened up on her past struggles.
The “Try me” crooner had an emotional interview with British GQ where she opened up on dealing with abject poverty.
The 27-years-old said she used to steal food just to survive.
According to her, during her broke days, she used to either steal food or go to her aunt’s house to get food.
Tems added that she didn’t have any self-esteem and never thought she was pretty nor had a good voice.
There were times when I was not just broke; I was broke and hopeless. I used to steal food. I used to go to my aunty’s house just so she could give me food to take home.
I just felt like, what is the point of me existing right now? You have to remember those times. Because that person does not exist anymore.
I didn’t have any self-esteem. I didn’t think I was pretty. I didn’t even even think of my voice as anything. I just thought. There are so many people that can sing, I’m not a model, I don’t dance, but whatever chance I have, I’ll take it. Even if I end up singing under a bridge somewhere, I’ll be the best under-the-bridge singer ever”.
CELEBRITIES
Josh Duhamel, Audra Mari match in black for first post-wedding red carpet
From bridal gown to LBD.
Josh Duhamel, 49, and his new wife, Audra Mari Duhamel, 28, hit the premiere of the actor’s movie “Bandit” on Wednesday in Los Angeles.
The couple made their red carpet debut just 10 days after their North Dakota wedding — and dressed in matching black outfits, they looked perfectly in sync.
Duhamel looked dapper in an all-black suit styled sans tie, while his wife wore a silky, bold-shouldered wrap dress with an asymmetrical hem that showed plenty of leg.
Mari accessorized with a black choker, diamond necklace and Ariana Grande-worthy high ponytail.
The North Dakotans posed together on a carpet covered in $100 bills in honor of the new crime caper — fitting, as they both looked like a hundred bucks.
The former pageant queen and the “Win a Date with Tad Hamilton” actor started dating in 2018, after the latter split from Black Eyed Pea songstress Fergie, 47, in 2017.
Duhamel and the “London Bridge” singer share a son named Axl, and Fergie even congratulated her ex-husband on his engagement.
Mari walked down the aisle wearing a long-sleeved, full-skirted dress by designer Leah Da Gloria that featured beaded floral appliqués and a scarf collar, and later changed into an embellished champagne-colored gown for the reception.
She also wore a duo of dresses by Anne Barge — a feathered frock with a romantic lace bustier bodice, and a one-shouldered floral jacquard gown with a blouson-style sleeve and fitted trumpet skirt.
Duhamel, meanwhile, said “I do” in a tailcoat tuxedo by Ralph Lauren.
CELEBRITIES
Hilary Duff’s husband trolls Adam Levine scandal with fake DMs
This love scandal has taken its toll on him.
Hilary Duff’s husband Matthew Koma trolled Adam Levine over leaked direct messages that allegedly showed the married singer flirting with multiple women over Instagram.
Koma, 35, posted a screenshot of a DM Levine allegedly sent to one of the ladies, which read, “Holy f–k. Holy f–king f–k. That body of yours is absurd.”
The music producer Photoshopped the image, superimposing a thirst trap of himself to make it look like the Maroon 5 frontman was responding to him.
Koma is the latest celebrity to hop on the trend, as social media has erupted with posts poking fun at the aforementioned message.
A screenshot of another one of Levine’s alleged DM’s has also become a meme ever since news of the scandal broke this week.
“It is truly unreal how f–king hot you are. Like it blows my mind,” Levine allegedly wrote.
Several people on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok have been using the screenshot and attaching it to silly scenarios that the singer could be referring to.
“Us trying to eat challah that just came out of the oven,” Jewish feminist publication Hey Alma joked via Instagram.
“Goldilocks trying her first bowl of porridge,” someone tweeted.
“Me after burning the roof of my mouth on a slice of Pizza,” another tweeted.
The scandal blew up earlier this week after influencer Sumner Stroh claimed she had an affair with Levine – who has been married to Behati Prinsloo since 2014 – via TikTok. She released alleged photo evidence of their flirty messages in a series of videos.
Since then, multiple women have come forward sharing their flirtatious correspondence with the “Girls Like You” singer.
For his part, Levine has denied that he ever cheated on his wife, 34. However, he admitted that it was “inappropriate” for him to send the messages to Stroh, adding that he “crossed the line.”
“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner,” he wrote in a statement shared to his Instagram Story Tuesday.
“I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life.”
In the days following, Levine and Prinsloo have since been spotted putting up a united front amid the affair allegation. They recently stepped out holding hands while picking up their two children from school in Montecito, Calif.
The couple share daughters Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 4, with a third baby on the way.
