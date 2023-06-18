Emile Smith Rowe speaks out on his Arsenal future

Emile Smith Rowe has spoken out about his Arsenal future following a frustrating season in north London for the Englishman.

West Ham, Aston Villa and Brighton have all been linked with a move for Smith Rowe after he barely featured in the 2022-23 campaign for the Gunners.

Smith Rowe featured just 14 times across all competitions amid struggles with injury – while for much of the second half of the season he was an unused substitute on the bench.

The 22-year-old, who can operate as a central midfielder, attacking midfielder or a winger, came through the Arsenal academy and has made a total of 96 first-team appearances, registering 18 goals and 11 assists.

There were rumours that Smith Rowe could depart the Emirates this summer with the Gunners looking to bring in James Maddison as his replacement.

But according to reports, Arsenal are not looking to sell Smith Rowe and he is very much a part of the club’s plans for the 2023-24 season.

Smith Rowe has now spoken about his future as he told The Times: ‘I just want to be on the pitch. This was the hardest season of my career.

ð£ï¸| Emile Smith Rowe: â[Winning the title with Arsenal] would be crazy, wow. I think with the team weâve got, itâs definitely possible. âThis season, it just got nicked at the end and you canât really argue with Man City, but knowing we managed to go so far in the season top ofâ¦ pic.twitter.com/cTqQ1fIuKv — Arsenal Buzz (@ArsenalBuzzCom) June 18, 2023

‘It was tough [not playing], but we were in a title race and I understand the manager isn’t going to change the team if we’re winning every game.

‘I just tried to stay positive and train as well as I could. The other players and Mikel [Arteta] were great with me, kept me feeling connected. But it was tough, a long season. I won’t lie.

‘Arsenal are my club and I’m not going to give up until [Arteta] says he doesn’t want me.

‘But that’s not the case. He wants me as part of the team and I want to fight for my place and get back in the team. I think with the team we’ve got, it’s definitely possible [to win the Premier League].

‘This season, it just got nicked at the end and you can’t really argue with Man City, but knowing we managed to go so far in the season top of the league shows the character and belief we have as a young team.

‘I think this year was just the start for us and next season we can do even better.’