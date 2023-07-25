Tuesday, July 25, 2023
HomeNEWSEmefiele: You must apologise to Nigerians – Oby Ezekwesili tells DSS
NEWS

Emefiele: You must apologise to Nigerians – Oby Ezekwesili tells DSS

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
Oby Ezekwesili tells DSS to apologize over Emefiele

Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has called on the Department of State Services (DSS) to apologise to Nigerians over the case of Godwin Emefiele, suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

Ezekwesili said DSS took Nigerians for a ride over the charges leveled against Emefiele.

She wondered why the secret police would charge Emefiele for illegal possession of firearms.

Tweeting, the former minister said despite the damages of the monetary policies, DSS only charged Emefiele for illegal possession of firearms.

According to Ezekwesili: “@OfficialDSSNG must immediately apologize to Nigerians for daring to take citizens for a ride on this Emefiele’s court case. Imagine.

“So after all the monetary policy damage his boss @MBuhari and the former @cenbank committed against the Nigerian economy and people, it is for “illegal possession of firearms” that State Security charged him to court. Nonsense.”

Previous article
Eric Bailly shares cryptic message suggesting he is leaving Man Utd
Next article
Resident doctors begin indefinite strike Wednesday
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network