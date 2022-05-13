NEWS
Emefiele meets Buhari
Twenty-four hours after President Muhammadu Buhari ordered top government employees seeking political offices to resign, Central Bank of Nigerian (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele, visited him at Aso Villa yesterday.
Details of the meeting were unavailable, but Emefiele told reporters to expect “news”, adding that he was “having fun” with speculations around his purported bid for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential ticket.
“There is no news now, but there will be news. You heard me, I said there is no news, but there will be news,” he said.
When reminded that given the office he holds, his ambition is creating anxiety among Nigerians and the international community, Emefiele quipped that he was having fun with the situation.
He said: “Let them have a heart attack. It’s good to have a heart attack. I am having a lot of fun.”
Deborah Samuel: Atiku deletes Twitter, Facebook posts after fanatics threatened his presidential ambition
Former Vice president and a presidential aspirant, Atiku Abubakar has deleted a post he made on his Facebook and Twitter handles condemning the killing of Deborah Samuel, a 200-level student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto State, who was burnt on Thursday.
The student was beaten to a pulp and burnt alive on Thursday by male Muslim students who accused her of insulting Prophet Muhammed via a WhatsApp platform.
The school authority has shut down academic activities indefinitely as tension gripped residents of the area.
Reacting to the development on Thursday, Atiku in a post on his social media handles, condemned the incident, declaring that all those behind the killing must be brought to book.
He wrote, “There cannot be a justification for such gruesome murder. Deborah Yakubu was murdered, and all those behind her death must be brought to justice. My condolences to her family and friends.”
However, some religious fanatics with Islamic names stormed the comment sections, particularly on Facebook, threatening to withdraw their support for Atiku’s 2023 presidential ambition.
It was observed on Friday morning that after numerous threats from the Northerners, the posts were deleted from Atiku’s social media handles.
Ahead of APC, PDP Primaries: Naira crashes further as aspirants mop up dollars
Ahead of the primaries of the two leading political parties, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), aspirants are mopping up dollars across the country, leading to the further depreciation of the naira.
The dollar has hovered between N550 to N570 in the last two months before it jumped to an all-time high of N595 at the black market on Thursday.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not however recognise the black market rate, which is far above the N415/$ official rate.
Findings showed that the naira has continued to depreciate at the parallel market against the dollar as many people scoop the scarce foreign currency.
It was gathered that many commercial banks are running out of dollars as they are unable to meet many requests from customers. There are fears in some quarters that the exchange rate might climb to N600/$ as the scarcity persists.
The rush by the aspirants to buy the foreign currency has added pressure on the naira, which has been on the slide for long.
Through their agents, the BDC operators said politicians seeking elective offices have been moving around the country to buy the foreign currency, which sources said is much easier to use “to reach out to delegates” and other critical stakeholders instead of carrying big bags.
The PDP has fixed its presidential primary for May 28-29, while that of the ruling APC would hold between May 30 and June 1.
No fewer than 15 aspirants have been cleared to participate in the primary of the PDP while about 30 contenders have picked the forms for the presidential ticket of the APC.
In the last four weeks, aspirants in both the APC and PDP have been moving across the country to woo delegates and meet critical stakeholders of their parties.
A total of 7,800 delegates will participate in the primary of the APC and 3,700 will determine the flag bearer of the PDP.
Last week, one of the leading aspirants in the APC was said to have shared between $300 to $400 (N178,500 and N238,000) to delegates in two states in the North East geopolitical zone.
A former governor told one of our reporters that a female head of a federal agency, who is at the forefront of promoting the governorship ambition of someone, has also been stockpiling the foreign currency.
He said, “She is one of the major contributors to the scarcity of the USD. Whenever she orders for the currency, there would be an increase in the rate of the dollar because she buys in millions.”
Our correspondents report that the trend was not limited to presidential aspirants, as people vying for the governorship, senatorial, House of Representatives and state house of assembly are doing the same.
Aside from delegates, the aspirants have been reaching out to other stakeholders in the political terrain including traditional rulers, religious leaders, CSOs and security operatives, among others.
Plane carrying 11 passengers crashes in Cameroon forest with no likely survivors
An aircraft carrying 11 people has crashed into a forest during a storm.
It is said to be unlikely that any of the 11 survived after the plane went down near to Nanga Eboko, Centre Province in Cameroon.
Authorities have said the tragic incident occurred at around 2pm on Wednesday, May 11.
A major storm hit the country’s capital Yaoundé late in the afternoon, causing the plane to lose signal after it took off from the city’s Nsimalen airport.
Cameroon’s Transport Minister Ernest Ngalle Bibehe confirmed in a statement that air traffic control lost contact with the plane.
Authorities sent both air and land rescue teams after the aircraft disappeared.
Those rescue teams have now reached the wreckage but it remains highly unlikely that anyone has made it out alive.
A list of the names of those onboard has now been released.
They are, “Dicka Endalle Estelle, Kesseng Jean Charles, Pewite Nkwenti Serge, Tchehou Tchakounte Serge, Asu Rudolf, Baban Andre, Kouayep Armand, Ndanjo Gadinga Celetsine Tchatua Ernest.”
