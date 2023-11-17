Emefiele arraigned, denies corruption charges

Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Ifeanyi Emefiele, was finally arraigned on corruption charges by the Federal Government on Friday at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory.

Emefiele, dressed in blue Guinea Brocade babaringa with a Hausa cap to match, was brought to court for arraignment by his lead counsel Mathew Burkaa, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, in compliance with an order of court.

The former apex bank head, who was accused of conferring corruption advantages on a staff of CBN, Mrs Saadat Ramalan Yaro, through awards of various contracts, however, denied the six count charges.

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria SAN, Rotimi Oyedepo, led the legal team of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, which is prosecuting the defendant on behalf of the Federal Government.

At the time of this report, a fierce legal battle was ongoing on the request for Emefiele’s bail pending his trial.

Justice Hamza Muazu is expected to make a ruling on the bail request.