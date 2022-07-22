CELEBRITIES
‘Elvis’ actress and singer, Shonka Dukureh found dead by one of her children at her Nashville apartment
American singer and actress, Shonka Dukureh, who had a starring role in the recently released Baz Luhrmann biopic Elvis, has died at the age of 44.
The blues singer was found unresponsive by one of her children at their Nashville apartment on Thursday, July 22, according to local law enforcement.
Metro Nashville Police Department said there is no suspicion of foul play and a cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy.
One of the children found her unresponsive and went to the apartment of a neighbour, who called 911 at 9:27 a.m. Thursday.
Playing Big Mama Thornton was the North Carolina native’s first big movie role. She also played the character in the music video for Doja Cat’s Vegas from the movie’s soundtrack.
Years back, Elvis Presley released a cover version of her Leiber and Stoller’s Hound Dog single which became a worldwide hit.
Speaking about the role, Dukureh told The Tennessean that she could relate to Thornton who ‘was really raw with what she did and very honest and truthful and [made] music as she felt it. And I could totally relate to that.’
She went on: ‘I was very aware and wanting to really be intentional about making sure I was paying respect, respecting her, respecting her legacy, respecting her spirit, respecting everything about what she brought to music and understanding that I’m able to do it because she’s done it and laid that foundation.’
The actor and singer, who also shared the stage at Coachella this year with Doja Cat, had a theatre degree from Fisk University and an education degree from Trevecca Nazarene, radio station WPLN-FM reported.
CELEBRITIES
Britney Spears poses fully nude in bed
It’s Britney Spears, bitch!
The pop star took to social media once again on Thursday to share a series of pics of herself posing nude in her London hotel room.
In one of the sexy snaps shared to Instagram, Spears, 40, grabbed her cheeks as she showed off her backside – using different emojis to keep the photos PG.
“Heart or flower??? 🌹🌹🌹💕💕💕,” she asked her followers, referencing the emoticons used to blur her assets.
In more photos, the “Toxic” singer cupped her breasts with her hands as she struck sultry poses on her plush bed. She wore nothing but a necklace and a turquoise leopard-print thong, which she apparently purchased in Mexico.
“Waking up in London 🇬🇧 with my Cabo thong 🙈 !!!” she captioned a second post, where she also shared a snap of herself lying on her belly with her back tattoo on full display.
“ALRIGHT ALRIGHT ALRIGHT 🌹🌹🌹,” she wrote in another.
In a similar photo, she wore the same wild underwear as she covered her chest with her hands, but let her nipple slip out and censored it with a red heart emoji.
“Not sure … tea 🫖 or coffee ☕️🤔 ????” she captioned the racy post.
The pop star also made a joke about the lengths she went to capture her photo shoot.
“I held my phone up with a book and a remote control to shoot this ….🙈🙈,” Spears shared.
The singer shared her revealing photo series just days after singing a new, edgier rendition of her 1998 hit, “…Baby One More Time.”
Spears has been speaking more freely and posting wild snaps to her social media pages after her nearly 14-year conservatorship was terminated in November 2021.
She posted photos of herself swimming in the buff earlier this month and posed topless in May after announcing that she had suffered a miscarriage.
Spears has been living her best life since tying the knot with Sam Asghari in June. At the wedding, she danced in a diamond thong.
The couple met in October 2016 on the set of her music video for “Slumber Party.” They took their love public in January 2017 and got engaged in September 2021.
CELEBRITIES
Kourtney Kardashian denies Kylie Jenner engagement rumor from fake Mason account
Kourtney Kardashian shut down rumors that Kylie Jenner is getting married after a fake Instagram account claiming to be her 12-year-old son, Mason, sparked engagement speculation.
“Hello everyone, hope it is a beautiful Thursday,” the Poosh founder, 43, tweeted Thursday. “After months and months of thinking you would all know that is NOT Mason on these fake accounts, some of you don’t.
“So I will spell it out clearly,” she went on to write. “That is NOT Mason on these fake social media accounts talking about our family.”
Kardashian, who is also the mother of daughter Penelope, 10, and son Reign, 7, posted the same statement to her Instagram Story.
The reality star’s clarification came after an account pretending to be her eldest child alleged that Jenner, 24, recently celebrated a bridal party.
“Hey guys! Mason here you’re [sic] favorite person LOL. Here’s an update on life,” the post read, according to Radar Online. “Kylie is getting married and … that’s why she’s the only one wearing white!!!”
The user even shared screenshots of text messages that it alleged the Kylie Cosmetics creator had sent to her nephew.
“You need to stop,” read the first text, followed by, “Delete that now” and “MASON.”
While hoax accounts for Kardashian’s eldest child have made headlines in the past, Mason created his own in March 2020 — which his mom promptly deleted.
“I made it private and then [Mason] turned it back to public without me knowing … so I just [deleted it],” Kardashian told her Instagram followers at the time. “It’s gone. It’s deleted.”
The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum added that she and Mason’s dad, Scott Disick, felt the preteen was too young to be on the app.
“He’s 10. I think there’s an age limit with Instagram, I think it’s 13,” she explained. “I think the thing that really worries me with kids is, people can be so mean.”
Later that same week, Mason made a TikTok account, which was also ultimately deleted.
“I went viral,” Mason said in a Live video before losing access to the app. “I would’ve had 2.7 mil [followers] by now if I kept it up.”
Mason does not appear to have returned to social media since, although his sister frequently posts TikToks from an account she shares with Kardashian.
CELEBRITIES
Lizzo wraps herself in the same Balenciaga tape that Kim Kardashian wore at Paris Fashion Week
Melissa Viviane Jefferson, known professionally as Lizzo took a page out of Kim Kardashian’s lookbook!
On the cover of Elle UK’s September 2022 issue, the “Good as Hell” singer, 34, recreated the Kardashians star’s Balenciaga tape ensemble that she donned during Paris Fashion Week in March.
Giving her fans a behind-the-scenes look at her photoshoot, Lizzo shared a hilarious Instagram clip on Wednesday in which she attempts to perform her viral “About Damn Time” TikTok dance in the outfit
“IM A RIDICULOUS HUMAN… JUST STREAM ‘ABOUT DAMN TIME’ AND DONT ASK ANY QUESTIONS 😫,” she joked in the caption.
While Lizzo may have brought the Balenciaga tape to the cover of Elle UK, Kardashian, 41, actually wrapped her signature curves in the yellow caution tape earlier this year.
The SKIMS founder donned the look while attending the Balenciaga Winter ’22 show, which featured its 360° collection, in March. The show also acknowledged the war in Ukraine.
Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia, a refugee of the Georgian Civil War, wore a shirt that resembled the Ukrainian flag as he posed for pictures next to Kardashian.
“The war in Ukraine has triggered the pain of a past trauma I have carried in me since 1993, when the same thing happened in my home country and I became a forever refugee,” Gvasalia, 41, wrote in a statement about the show at the time.
“Forever, because that’s something that stays in you. The fear, the desperation, the realization that no one wants you. But I also realized what really matters in life, the most important things, like life itself and human love and compassion,” he continued.
