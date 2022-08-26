ENTERTAINMENT
Elton John, Britney Spears release ‘Hold Me Closer’
“Hold Me Closer” is finally here.
Elton John and Britney Spears have released their highly anticipated duet, a reimagining of the legendary Rocket Man’s classic “Tiny Dancer.”
The new song, which hit streaming services Friday, is a euphoric midtempo, complete with Spears’ signature vocal runs over a chill dance beat that also interpolates John’s lesser-known 1992 song “The One.”
The collaboration is already receiving high praise, including from Spears’ attorney, Mathew Rosengart.
“After our hard-fought success in removing her father as conservator and then the termination of the conservatorship, I was inundated with inquiries about what Britney would do next,” Rosengart tells Page Six exclusively.
“My response was simple: ‘For the first time in 13 years, that is up to one person and one person only: Britney.’ No one should be surprised that her first foray is a smash success,” the former federal prosecutor continues. “As I’ve said all along, Britney is a brilliant artist and iconic person. She’s been through a lot. Regardless of what she chooses to do next, if anything, I am so very proud of her.”
“Hold Me Closer” is Spears’ first official single since “Slumber Party,” which appeared on her 2016 album, “Glory.”
The pop princess’ team re-released “Glory” in 2020 while she was on a work strike over her conservatorship, from which she was freed in 2021 after describing it as “abusive.”
The deluxe edition of “Glory” tacked on three bonus tracks, “Mood Ring,” “Swimming in the Stars” and “Matches” featuring the Backstreet Boys, none of which received proper single treatment such as music videos or radio promotion.
The original version of “Tiny Dancer,” meanwhile, opened John’s 1971 album, “Madman Across the Water,” and was released as a single the following year.
While it was not an immediate commercial success, peaking at No. 41 on the Billboard Hot 100, the six-minute piano ballad has become a staple in John’s catalog and live concerts over the years. It also earned a spot on Rolling Stone’s “500 Greatest Songs of All Time” list at No. 47.
Page Six broke the news in July that John, 75, and Spears, 40, had secretly recorded “Hold Me Closer” with Andrew Watt, the producer behind hits such as Camila Cabello’s “Havana,” Miley Cyrus’ “Midnight Sky” and Justin Bieber’s “Peaches.”
“This was Elton’s idea, and Britney is a huge fan,” a music industry source told us at the time, teasing that John’s team was already calling it “the song of the summer.”
Spears said Wednesday that she was feeling “pretty overwhelmed” ahead of the release of her comeback tune.
“It’s pretty damn cool that I’m singing with one of the most classic men of our time … @eltonofficial 🚀!!!!” she tweeted, adding, “it’s a big deal to me !!!”
While the “Toxic” singer’s career has been on hiatus since 2019, she keeps dropping hints that she is thinking about returning to music.
Most recently, Spears — who is also working on a memoir — sang an edgy rendition of her 1998 debut single, “…Baby One More Time,” on Instagram alongside the caption, “I haven’t shared my voice in an extremely long time … maybe too long.”
ENTERTAINMENT
2023: Obasanjo working with Peter Obi, try to woo Wike, PDP members – Adeyanju
Popular rights activist, Deji Adeyanju has alleged that President Olusegun Obasanjo is working with the Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate Peter Obi in London.
Adeyanju claimed that Obasanjo was trying to get some members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to work with Obi.
He made the claim while reacting to the meeting between Obasanjo, Obi, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State.
Others are Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, Abia State.
The Nigerian leaders were on Thursday seen in photographs as they met for yet-to-be identified reasons in the United Kingdom.
There are speculations that the reason for the foreign meeting could not be unconnected with the 2023 presidential election.
Recall that Wike has been aggrieved with the PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, after the party’s presidential primaries.
Wike is aggrieved that Atiku ignored him and picked the Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa as his running mate.
Reacting to the meeting, Adeyanju said Obasanjo wants a power shift to the Southern part of the country.
In a tweet, the activist said the former president wouldn’t stand for the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.
He wrote: “OBJ meets Obi & PDP Govs in London.
“Like I said a few days ago, Obj is supporting Obi and trying to get some PDP people to work for him but many of them are scamming Baba.
“OBJ’s position is that power must go back to the South and nothing else but he can’t stand Tinubu.”
ENTERTAINMENT
Transfer: Aubameyang ‘trains with Barcelona for last time’, flies out of Spain
Barcelona striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is believed to have trained with the team for the last time on Thursday.
The LaLiga club is very close to agreeing a deal with Chelsea for the 33-year-old, according to AS.
Chelsea have been reluctant to pay a sizeable fee for Aubameyang, who only left Arsenal as a free agent in February.
Barcelona boss Xavi also wanted to keep Aubameyang, but the failure to sell Frenkie de Jong means the Gabon striker must be sacrificed to allow the club to register new signing Jules Kounde.
Chelsea will pay a total package worth €25million (£21m) for the player.
Aubameyang reported to Barca’s Ciutat Esportiva complex on Thursday morning for a light session after playing against Manchester City in a friendly on Wednesday night.
But the players have been given Friday off and will not report back for another session until Saturday morning.
On his Jijantes FC Twitch channel, Spanish journalist Gerard Romero also shared footage of Aubameyang arriving at Barcelona airport early on Thursday afternoon.
He is believed to be flying to Paris to spend time with his family, but it is not inconceivable that he could fly straight from the French capital to London once Chelsea’s deal has been given the green light.
ENTERTAINMENT
Madonna’s daughter Lourdes strips down in ‘Lock&Key’ music video
Madonna’s daughter, Lourdes “Lola” Leon, left little to the imagination in the music video for her debut single, “Lock&Key,” which she released Wednesday under the name Lolahol.
The Eartheater-directed clip sees the 25-year-old star dancing and singing in a cemetery, on a beach and around New York City’s outer boroughs while dressed in some truly wild outfits.
Toward the end of the video, Leon writhes on the shore wearing nothing but a silver padlock-style necklace and tangle of ropes, performing splits and backbends on the sand with a fishing net wrapped around her waist.
Elsewhere in the clip, Leon crawls out of a car wearing silver sparkly pasties and a matching hooded minidress with a completely open front.
The glittery style even included a cutout in the back for the singer’s long, dark locks.
Leon rounded out her video wardrobe with a skintight neon pink dress covered in cutouts and sparkling stones, along with a graphic T-shirt paired with baggy black pants.
“I need to breathe / whisk me away / I need to breathe / nothing to say,” she sings in the new track.
Leon’s debut single comes nearly a year after she said she didn’t “care about” having a music career.
In a 2021 interview with Vogue, the Material Girl’s daughter also said she’s not a “talentless rich kid who’s had everything given to her.”
Trending
- CELEBRITIES16 hours ago
Jonathan Knight secretly marries Harley Rodriguez
- SPORTS16 hours ago
Transfer: Tuchel tells Boehly player to sign in next few hours
- ENTERTAINMENT2 days ago
Madonna’s daughter Lourdes strips down in ‘Lock&Key’ music video
- Jobs2 days ago
Quality Control Analyst Job at May & Baker Nigeria
- Jobs1 day ago
Deputy Warehouse Coordinator Job at Bourbon Interoil Nigeria
- NEWS1 day ago
Bishop reveals why Obi cannot succeed Buhari in 2023
- CELEBRITIES2 days ago
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck go shopping on honeymoon in Italy
- CELEBRITIES2 days ago
Kim Kardashian defeats Hillary Clinton in round of legal trivia