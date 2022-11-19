Elon Musk’s Twitter poll on whether to bring back Trump gets 1 million votes per hour

Elon Musk’s Twitter poll asking followers to vote on whether to reinstate former U.S. President Donald Trump’s account on the platform is getting over 1 million votes per hour.

Musk had started the poll late on Friday with early results showing roughly 60% voting yes.

“Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” Musk tweeted, a Latin phrase that roughly means meaning “the voice of the people is the voice of God.” The poll was open for 24 hours.

Musk’s latest tweet showed that the poll is getting a million votes per hour.

Musk, Twitter’s new owner, said in May he would reverse Twitter’s ban on Trump, whose account was suspended after last year’s attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Musk said earlier in the day that a decision to bring back Trump’s account was yet to be made, and that Twitter had reinstated some controversial accounts that had been banned or suspended, including satirical website Babylon Bee and comedian Kathy Griffin.

Musk’s decision to ask Twitter users for guidance on who should be on the platform is part of a huge restructuring of the company, including massive layoffs.