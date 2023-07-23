Sunday, July 23, 2023
Elon Musk says Twitter to change logo

Elon Musk said he was looking to change Twitter’s logo, tweeting: “And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds.

In a tweet at 12:06 a.m. ET (0406 GMT) on Sunday, the billionaire owner added: “If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make go live worldwide tomorrow.”

 

Musk did not give further details.

