Elon Musk says Twitter to change logo

Elon Musk said he was looking to change Twitter’s logo, tweeting: “And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds.
In a tweet at 12:06 a.m. ET (0406 GMT) on Sunday, the billionaire owner added: “If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make go live worldwide tomorrow.”
Musk did not give further details.