BUSINESS
Elon Musk says he’s ‘not sure’ he’ll be able to buy Twitter after $43 billion bid, teases a plan B
Billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk acknowledged Thursday at the TED2022 conference in Vancouver that he is “not sure” he’ll actually be able to buy Twitter. The comments came hours after a regulatory filing revealed that he offered to acquire the company for $54.20 per share, or about $43 billion.
Twitter confirmed it had received the bid but its board must still review the offer, which values shares much lower than the $70 they reached last summer. But Musk had said the offer would be his “best and final” one.
Later on Thursday, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal reportedly told employees in a staff meeting that the company is evaluating the offer.
Asked by TED’s Chris Anderson if there was a “Plan B” if his current offer were rejected, Musk said, “there is.”
He declined to elaborate.
Despite his vast wealth, much of Musk’s assets are not liquid, leaving some analysts to wonder how he would provide the funds if his bid were accepted. Wells Fargo analysts, for example, said Thursday that Musk may have to sell Tesla shares to fund the takeover.
Anderson asked if Musk had “funding secured,” alluding to Musk’s infamous tweet when he said he would take Tesla private, which later got him into hot water with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
“I have sufficient assets,” Musk said. “I can do it if possible.”
Musk added in reference to the earlier Tesla take private tweet, “funding was actually secured” and explained why he does not “have respect for the SEC in that situation.”
He went as far as to call some at the agency, “those bastards.”
In September 2018, the SEC charged Musk with making “false and misleading” statements to investors when he announced via Twitter in August that year he was considering taking Tesla private at $420 a share and had funding secured. Musk and Tesla eventually agreed to a settlement with the government and revised it in 2019.
Under its terms, Musk and Tesla each had to pay $20 million in fines to the SEC, and Musk had to temporarily relinquish his role as chairman of the company’s board.
In June 2020, the SEC said Musk was in violation of some terms of the agreement that required the CEO to have tweets preapproved if they contained material business information about Tesla likely to affect the share price. Musk had tweeted that Tesla’s stock price was too high, which sent the shares down.
The SEC is currently investigating Musk over his use of Twitter in conjunction with the timing of his trades.
“I don’t mean to blame everyone at the SEC but certainly the San Francisco office,” Musk said, discussing the controversy over the take private tweet. “It was because the SEC knew that funding was secured but they pursued an active, public investigation nonetheless. At the time, Tesla was in a precarious financial situation and I was told by the banks that if I did not agree to settle with the SEC that they would, the banks would cease providing working capital and Tesla would go bankrupt immediately. So that’s like having a gun to your child’s head. So I was forced to concede to the SEC unlawfully, those bastards.”
The SEC declined to comment.
Musk’s vision for Twitter
Musk also laid out his vision for Twitter should he be successful in gaining control.
“I think it’s very important for there to be an inclusive arena for free speech,” he said, likening Twitter to a “de facto town square.”
He acknowledged a need for some level of content moderation, like around explicit calls to violence, and said the service would have to comply with the laws of the countries in which it operates.
But, he said, he’d like to see the platform’s policies and algorithm be much more open and accessible so that people can critique it and raise concerns.
He said that if a tweet was altered in some way there should be information attached to it explaining why. Twitter does already attach links to its policies when it removes or labels a post that violates its guidelines.
Generally, Musk said “time-outs” are preferable to permanent bans.
He said another top priority would be ridding the platform of “spam and scam bots.”
Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
BUSINESS
Fearing inflation, Asia finally says bye to low interest rates
The Asia Pacific’s run of record-low interest rates is fading into history.
After holding back on tightening monetary policy to avoid derailing the post-pandemic economic recovery, central banks in the region are finally deciding that the spectre of rising inflation can no longer be ignored.
Hawkish central banks like the Bank of Korea and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand have begun tightening in earnest, this week delivering rate hikes that surpassed market expectations.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore – which controls the money supply through exchange rates due to the city-state’s heavy dependence on trade – also announced a significant tightening of policy.
Meanwhile, central banks in emerging Asian economies like the Philippines, Malaysia and India have sent recent signals that higher rates are on their way, while the Reserve Bank of Australia has ditched its earlier pledge to be “patient” on hikes.
China and Japan are the exceptions, still clinging to lower rates to underpin economic growth.
The hawkish turn spells higher costs for borrowing and investment across the region, as policymakers walk a fine line trying to tame rising prices without choking off economic growth completely.
Until recently, the Asia Pacific had avoided the kind of rampant inflation that is causing considerable political and policy headaches in the United States, where prices are rising at their quickest pace since 1981, in part due to the region’s more gradual unwinding of pandemic restrictions.
The slow reopening encouraged central banks to stick with ultra-loose policy settings for longer.
As Trinh Nguyen, a senior economist for Asia at Natixis in Hong Kong, explains, “higher debt and slower growth led central banks to prioritise growth”.
Not only is the region, excluding China, well on the way to reopening, but the war in Ukraine, sanctions against Russia and Beijing’s draconian “zero COVID” policies are also disrupting supply chains for everything from oil and coal to cars and wheat.
While most of the Asia Pacific has yet to match the US’s punishing 8.5 percent inflation rate – the exceptions, Sri Lanka and Pakistan, are in the midst of political and economic crises – the respite from surging prices appears to be well and truly over.
In March, South Korea’s consumer price index hit 4.1 percent, a decade-high, while India’s index rose to 6.95 percent.
With inflation’s hold on the region in its early days, economists see a flurry of rate hikes on the horizon in 2022 and possibly beyond — although central banks in countries experiencing weaker recoveries, such as Thailand, could cling to ultra-loose policies for longer.
The question is how well central banks will be able to strike a balance between the conflicting interests of stable prices, low levels of unemployment and solid economic growth.
BUSINESS
Foreign airlines to begin sale of tickets in US dollars April 19
Some foreign airlines operating in Nigeria say they will begin the sale of tickets in US dollars with effect from April 19, 2022.
The development was announced by APG in an advisory to its travel partners, titled: “APG IET: Restrictions of Sales in US dollars”.
APG said the difficulty in repatriating airlines’ funds stuck in Nigeria and other countries, coupled with foreign exchange fluctuation, is responsible for the new policy.
APG is the world’s largest passenger and cargo general sales agent (GSA) and airline representation company with offices around the world, including Europe, Africa and the Middle East.
The airlines to effect the new policy are those on APG Interline Electronic Ticketing (IET) GP code 275.
“Dear travel partners, warm greetings from APG. This is to bring to your notice that with effect from April 19, 2022, GP would only accept issuing of tickets in US dollars and not naira,” the advisory reads.
“This is mainly due to repatriation issues and the forex situation in the country. This would most likely be a temporary measure till the forex situation improves.
“Our sincere apologies for any inconveniences this may cause to you and your business. Thank you for understanding.”
Airlines on the APG IET platform include South African Airways, Fly Dubai, Kenya Airways, Middle East Airlines, Royal Air Maroc, Rwandair, Thai Airways, Turkish Airlines, FrenchBee, EgyptAir, ASKY, Air Seychelles, Air Algerie and Air Namibia.
Air Panama, Air Burkina, Avianca, Bangkok Airways, Cabo Verde Airlines, Fiji Airways, Hong Kong Airlines, Malaysian Air, alongside other carriers, also use the platform.
Some of these airlines which fly directly into Nigeria are South Africa Airways, Turkish Airlines, Asky Airlines, Egypt Air, Royal Air Maroc, Middle East Airlines, Rwanda Air and Kenya Airways.
Recently, Hadi Sirika, minister of aviation, disclosed that Nigeria currently holds $283 million of foreign airlines’ funds.
The money mostly proceeds from sales of tickets, but it is trapped in Nigeria due to the forex crisis.
In line with the Bilateral Air Service Agreements (BASAs) with countries, airline tickets are mostly sold in naira, while the airlines would repatriate the funds in dollars through the country’s central bank.
“Aviation business suffers from issues of foreign exchange by local and foreign airlines and their inability to repatriate blocked funds,” Sirika had said.
“Nigeria currently holds $283m worth of foreign airlines fund in the country. I humbly ask for the support of the Central Bank of Nigeria through the directives of President Muhammadu Buhari to aid access of both local and foreign airlines to foreign exchange.”
BUSINESS
US inflation jumped 8.5 percent in past year, highest since 1981
US inflation soared over the past year at its fastest pace in more than 40 years, with costs for food, gasoline, housing and other necessities squeezing American consumers and wiping out the pay raises that many people have received.
The United States Department of Labor said Tuesday that its consumer price index jumped 8.5 percent in March from 12 months earlier — the biggest year-over-year increase since December 1981. Prices have been driven up by bottlenecked supply chains, robust consumer demand and disruptions to global food and energy markets worsened by Russia’s war against Ukraine.
The government’s report also showed that inflation rose 1.2 percent from February to March, up from a 0.8 percent increase from January to February.
The March inflation numbers were the first to capture the full surge in gasoline or petrol prices that followed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24. Moscow’s brutal attacks have triggered far-reaching Western sanctions against the Russian economy and have disrupted global food and energy markets. According to the American Automobile Association, the average price of a gallon of gasoline — $4.10 — is up 43 percent from a year ago, though it has fallen back in the past couple of weeks.
The escalation of energy prices has led to higher transportation costs for the shipment of goods and components across the economy, which, in turn, has contributed to higher prices for consumers.
The latest evidence of accelerating prices will solidify expectations that the US Federal Reserve will raise interest rates aggressively in the coming months to try to slow borrowing and spending and tame inflation. The financial markets now foresee much steeper rate hikes this year than Fed officials had signalled as recently as last month.
Even before Russia’s war further spurred price increases, robust consumer spending, steady pay raises and chronic supply shortages had sent US consumer inflation to its highest level in four decades. In addition, housing costs, which make up about a third of the consumer price index, have escalated, a trend that seems unlikely to reverse anytime soon.
Economists point out that as the economy has emerged from the depths of the coronavirus pandemic, consumers have been gradually broadening their spending beyond goods to include more services. A result is that high inflation, which at first had reflected mainly a shortage of goods — from cars and furniture to electronics and sports equipment — has been emerging in services, too, like travel, healthcare and entertainment.
The expected fast pace of the Fed’s rate increases will make loans sharply more expensive for consumers and businesses. Mortgage rates, in particular, though not directly influenced by the Fed, have rocketed higher in recent weeks, making home-buying more expensive. Many economists say they worry that the Fed has waited too long to begin raising rates and might end up acting so aggressively as to trigger a recession.
For now, the economy as a whole remains solid, with unemployment near 50-year lows and job openings near record highs. Still, rocketing inflation, with its impact on Americans’ daily lives, is posing a political threat to President Joe Biden and his Democratic allies as they seek to keep control of Congress in November’s midterm elections.
Economists generally express doubt that even the sharp rate hikes that are expected from the Fed will manage to reduce inflation anywhere near the central bank’s 2 percent annual target by the end of this year. Luke Tilley, Wilmington Trust economist, said he expects year-over-year consumer inflation to still be 4.5 percent by the end of 2020. Before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, he had forecast a much lower 3 percent rate.
Inflation, which had been largely under control for four decades, began to accelerate last spring as the US and global economies rebounded with unexpected speed and strength from the brief but devastating coronavirus recession that began in the spring of 2020.
The recovery, fuelled by huge infusions of government spending and super-low interest rates, caught businesses by surprise, forcing them to scramble to meet surging customer demand. Factories, ports and freight yards struggled to keep up, leading to chronic shipping delays and price spikes.
Critics also blame, in part, the Biden administration’s $1.9 trillion March 2021 stimulus programme, which included $1,400 relief cheques for most households, for helping overheat an already sizzling economy.
Many Americans have been receiving pay increases, but the pace of inflation has more than wiped out those gains for most people. In February, after accounting for inflation, average hourly wages fell 2.5 percent from a year earlier. It was the 11th straight monthly drop in inflation-adjusted wages.
SOURCE: AP
Latest News
- Fearing inflation, Asia finally says bye to low interest rates
- Elon Musk says he’s ‘not sure’ he’ll be able to buy Twitter after $43 billion bid, teases a plan B
- Families of kidnapped train passengers groan, appeal to bandits
- UEFA includes Modric, Rudiger, Walker, others in Champions League all-star XI [Full list]
- FA Cup: Klopp makes fresh demand ahead of Man City semi-final
Trending
-
NEWS2 days ago
2023: Buhari in tight corner over Osinbajo, Tinubu, Amaechi, others
-
CELEBRITIES2 days ago
American actor flies to Russia for Putin’s 70th birthday
-
LIFESTYLES2 days ago
Why men prefer women in pyjamas than lingerie!
-
NEWS2 days ago
IG orders promotion of officers on same rank since 2017
-
ENTERTAINMENT2 days ago
Russian subscribers file lawsuit against Netflix for suspending service
-
BUSINESS17 hours ago
Fearing inflation, Asia finally says bye to low interest rates
-
BUSINESS2 days ago
Foreign airlines to begin sale of tickets in US dollars April 19
-
SPORTS2 days ago
Real Madrid’s former player, Freddy Rincon is dead