SPORTS
Elon Musk says he's "buying Man Utd" to send fans into frenzy amid anti-Glazer protests
After his failed Twitter bid that has left the Tesla chief executive officer (CEO) in an arduous legal battle, Elon Musk today said he’s buying the English football club Manchester United.
“To be clear, I support the left half of the Republican Party and the right half of the Democratic Party,” he tweeted. And shortly after this tweet, he said, “Also, I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome.”
No, this is a long-running joke on Twitter. I’m not buying any sports teams.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 17, 2022
One can never know how serious Musk is when it comes to his tweets but the hint of this news has left Manchester United buzzing.
Manchester United fans have bene calling for the exit of the current American owner Glazer family due to the poor performance by the club in recent years.
Musk’s tweet, which was published not too long ago, has amassed a huge response.
One of the Twitter users asked, “Do you really think he’s gunna buy? Or just talking rubbish.”
Referring to Tesla CEO’s legal battle over Twitter, another user took a shot at Musk and pointed at the deal that failed to materialise.
Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NewsDay staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
SPORTS
Elon Musk confirms that he is not buying Man Utd after admitting tweet was 'a joke'
Elon Musk has confirmed that he is not planning to purchase Manchester United and that his tweet was nothing more than a “long-running joke”.
The billionaire technology mogul sent United fans wild late on Monday night when he sent out a tweet teasing a takeover of the club. In a rather bemusing social media post Musk wrote on Twitter: “Also, I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome.”
However, he quashed talk of a takeover just hours later, clarifying: “No, this is a long-running joke on Twitter. I’m not buying any sports teams.”
United’s current owners, the Glazer family, are fiercely unpopular with the club’s fanbase, who are desperate for a change of leadership. However, their latest hopes have quickly been extinguished by Musk.
The Glazer’s tenure is under intense scrutiny in the wake of Manchester United’s abject start to the season, with the Premier League giants currently bottom of the table after starting the campaign with back-to-back defeats.
Disgruntled fans feel as though new boss Erik ten Hag has not been significantly backed in the transfer market following his summer appointment from Ajax. The Dutchman has only managed to source three new signings after numerous setbacks in the market.
In the wake of United’s humiliating 4-0 defeat against Brentford at the weekend, club icon Gary Neville delivered a scathing assessment of the Glazer’s tenure and urged them to sell the club.
SPORTS
Chelsea news: Thomas Tuchel set for new deal as Anthony Gordon transfer stance emerges
Chelsea continue to be one of the busiest clubs in the summer transfer window.
After a period of uncertain in the weeks that followed their £4.25billion takeover, the Blues are now rocking and rolling in the market. New chairman Todd Boehly has backed manager Thomas Tuchel will three major signings in the form of Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella.
There’s still more work to be done, though, with Chelsea enduring a mixed start to the 2022-23 Premier League season. A convincing 1-0 win at Everton was a solid start, but the controversial 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur showed that it could be a difficult campaign in west London, having endured a rollercoaster term last time out.
Here’s a round-up of the latest news from Stamford Bridge.
Fresh Gordon bid rejected as stance emerges
Chelsea have had an improved offer for winger Anthony Gordon rejected by Everton. Mirror Football understands that the Blues are made contact with Goodison Park chiefs on Monday to discuss a deal which could rise to above £44million plus add-ons for the 21-year-old.
But Everton state that Gordon simply isn’t for sale, with manager Frank Lampard and chairman Bill Kenwright determined to keep the England youth international, who’s interested in the potential move. It will now take Chelsea a significantly increased bid to draw the Toffees out to the negotiating table.
Premier League make Taylor decision
The Premier League have backed Anthony Taylor by keeping him involved for the next round of matches – but not for Chelsea’s trip to Leeds. Taylor refereed the second edition of the ‘Battle of the Bridge’ on Sunday as the Blues drew 2-2 with Tottenham in controversial circumstances.
Chelsea were stunned after Taylor and VAR official Mike Dean decided not to punish Cristian Romero for pulling Marc Cucurella’s hair in the penalty box before Harry Kane’s last-minute equaliser – nor did they pull up Rodrigo Bentacur for his ill-timed tackle on Kai Havertz in the lead-up to Spurs’ first goal. Blues fans launched a petition to prevent Taylor refereeing their future matches, which has gained over 140,000 signatures.
Chelsea have opened talks with Thomas Tuchel over a new long-term contract that will keep him at Stamford Bridge until June 2026, according to reports.
It’s been reported that new Blues head honcho Todd Boehly wants to repay the German’s loyalty during an uncertain period in west London by giving him a pay rise and further job security. The Sun claims that talks between Chelsea and Tuchel’s representatives are underway, and it’s hoped a new four-year deal can be agreed.
SPORTS
Darwin Nunez issues apology to Liverpool fans after showing "ugly attitude" in sending off
Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has vowed to learn from his mistakes after picking up a straight red card for headbutting a Crystal Palace defender on Monday.
Nunez was given his marching orders on his home debut for the Reds after clashing with Joachim Andersen at Anfield. The 23-year-old striker is facing a three-match ban for violent conduct, which came in the second half of the game as Liverpool tried to come back from 1-0 down. Liverpool have decided not to appeal the ban.
The Uruguay international’s ill discipline gives Jurgen Klopp a headache, with Roberto Firmino among the long list of Liverpool players currently out injured. Nunez has received quite the backlash over the past 24 hours and he has now taken to social media to respond.
“I am aware of the ugly attitude I had. I’m here to learn from my mistakes and it won’t happen again,” he wrote in Spanish on Twitter. “Apologies to Liverpool all. I’ll be back,” he added in a separate tweet in English alongside a picture of him passing Klopp to head down the tunnel.
Klopp has already made clear his disappointment by telling Sky Sports: “Darwin knows [he let his teammates down]. I will talk to him. It was not a reaction we want to see
“He know he will be challenged in this way, centre-halves will do that, but it is not a reaction we want. But we will use the time productively. We will use the suspension for physical work to make him strong – not a punishment but to make him stronger.”
Liverpool midfielder James Milner was also on post-match duties on Monday. He said: “He is going to be disappointed in that. We have to get around him and rally. He will learn from it.”
His red card capped a terrible night for Nunez, who was guilty of missing two clear-cut opportunities before he reacted badly to Andersen following a minor clash off the ball. The £85million striker volleyed over at the back post early on before hitting the post with a scuffed effort from Harvey Elliott’s ball over the top.
Liverpool will be without Nunez for their next three matches. The first is a trip to Old Trafford, where Liverpool will hope for a repeat of last season’s resounding victory against Manchester United. He will also miss the home games against Bournemouth and Newcastle United, but will be available to return for the Merseyside Derby away to Everton on September 3.
Latest News
- Four shot in Ondo failed robbery
- Elon Musk confirms that he is not buying Man Utd after admitting tweet was 'a joke'
- Chelsea news: Thomas Tuchel set for new deal as Anthony Gordon transfer stance emerges
- Elon Musk says he's "buying Man Utd" to send fans into frenzy amid anti-Glazer protests
- 2023: Why I don’t want to join issues with Peter Obi – Gov Uzodinma
Trending
-
NEWS1 day ago
Kenya election: ‘It’s good news for the church’ – Apostle Suleman congratulates Ruto
-
NEWS1 day ago
Kenya election: Buhari reacts to William Ruto’s emergence as president
-
NEWS1 day ago
ASUU: Issue of IPPIS, UTAS has been resolved – Lecturers give hope of ending strike
-
POLITICS2 days ago
PDP crisis: Party govs move to reconcile Atiku, Wike
-
POLITICS1 day ago
INEC displays voters’ register in Lagos
-
CELEBRITIES2 days ago
Kim Kardashian seen for the first time since Pete Davidson split
-
NEWS1 day ago
War: Russia offers weapons, military training to Africa allies, others
-
NEWS2 days ago
Ganduje reshuffles cabinet, appoints new commissioners