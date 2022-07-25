CELEBRITIES
Elon Musk says he hasn’t ‘had sex in ages, denies affair with Google co-founder, Sergey Brin’s wife
Elon Musk fired off a tweet denying any affair between him and Google co-founder Sergey Brin’s wife Nicole Shanahan, saying “nothing romantic” ever occurred.
“This is total bs. Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night!” Musk tweeted late Sunday of the Wall Street Journal’s report.
“I’ve only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic.”
The Tesla founder, 51, followed up his denial with claims that the publication has engaged in “character assassination” numerous times before and alleged that “none of the key people involved in these alleged wrongdoings were even interviewed!”
However, The Journal said a lawyer for Brin declined to comment.
As if he hadn’t gone far enough, Musk concluded his Twitter spree with one final coup de grâce: “Haven’t even had sex in ages (sigh).”
The Tesla founder insisted on Twitter that he and Brin are great friends and added that he hasn’t “had sex in ages.”
The Wall Street Journal claimed in its bombshell report over the weekend that Brin, whose company propped up Tesla during the 2008 financial crisis, filed for divorce from Shanahan after learning of their alleged affair.
Brin, 48, and Shanahan, 33, were separated but still living together at the time of the affair in December, a person close to her told WSJ. Brin, who’s worth $90 billion, filed for divorce in January, citing “irreconcilable differences.”
Sources told the WSJ that Musk got down on one knee and begged Brin for forgiveness. Brin acknowledged Musk’s attempt at atonement but still isn’t speaking to him regularly, the sources added.
Shanahan and Musk’s dalliance allegedly took place in December at Miami’s annual Art Basel event, a multi-day fair featuring exhibitions by international galleries and panel discussions — after Musk broke up with Canadian singer Grimes in September.
CELEBRITIES
Naked and Afraid’ star Melanie Rauscher dead at 35
Melanie Rauscher, a former contestant on Discovery Channel’s “Naked and Afraid” reality series, was reportedly found dead on July 17 in Prescott, Ariz. She was 35.
Corey Kasun, a rep for the Prescott Police Department, confirmed to TMZ that the reality star was dog sitting in the city while the homeowners were out of town. Upon their return, they discovered Rauscher dead in their guest room, near several cans of dust cleaner containing compressed air.
It remains unclear if Rauscher consumed the cans’ contents.
Police determined that there were no signs of foul play or drug paraphernalia, the outlet reports, noting that Rauscher did not leave a suicide note and that the dog was fine.
Rauscher was a contestant on “Naked and Afraid” in 2013 and the spinoff show “Naked and Afraid XL” in 2015.
Rauscher’s former castmate and close friend Jeremy McCaa took to Facebook to remember his “swamp wife” and “best friend.”
“She came into my life in a way I can’t explain. We had such a chemistry on the show and it blossomed into a friendship that goes beyond words could describe. Her laughter was one of a kind. Her friendship was amazing. Even tho we wasn’t blood, we was family.
“I could always count on her,” he continued. “We had so many moments when we would just be there for each other. She was my swamp wife, a best friend, a strong woman, an amazing person and I’ll always cherish our moments together. You’re gone to soon and taken from us to early. You’ll always be my Mel.”
He concluded his post by saying “I love you” to his late pal.
“I’ll see you again one day. The world lost an amazing person. Please keep her family and friends in your prayers. See you again my Queen.”
CELEBRITIES
Ben Affleck nods off during cruise following Vegas wedding and Paris honeymoon
Not getting enough sleep at night?
Newlywed Ben Affleck was snapped snoozing while on a tourist cruise of the Seine River in Paris.
The “Gone Girl” star is currently in the City of Lights enjoying the sights with his wife, Jennifer Lopez. Joining them on the cruise were their kids, Seraphina, Violet, Max and Emme.
The couple has not been shy about expressing their affection for one another while honeymooning. The two were snapped hugging and kissing each other near the Elysée Palace earlier this week.
The previous evening, the power couple were seen locking lips while enjoying dinner at the fancy Paris restaurant Le Matignon, where they were joined by some of their kids.
Affleck, 49, and Lopez, 52, surprised fans earlier this month when they revealed they wed at A Little White Chapel in Las Vegas.
The high-profile pair who met in 2001 when they both starred in the movie “Gigli,” embarked on a very public romance and got engaged the following year. The wedding was postponed and in 2004 they called it quits.
Affleck went on to marry “Alias” star Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three children, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 10. They finalized their divorce in 2018 and he went on to date “SNL” producer Lindsay Shookus and Cuban actress Ana de Armas who he met on the set of their film, “Deep Water.”
Shortly after her broken engagement, Lopez married singer Marc Anthony in June 2004, with whom she shares twins, Emme and Max, born in 2008. The pair eventually divorced.
The “Jenny from the Block” singer later began a relationship with Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez and even got engaged only to split in April 2021.
CELEBRITIES
Chelsea Handler celebrates Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck finding love again after her own breakup
Chelsea Handler loves the idea of true loves finding each other again in the future.
The comedian, 47, praised Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s renewed romance in an Instagram comment after the couple eloped in a surprise Las Vegas wedding over the weekend, following Handler’s split from boyfriend Jo Koy.
“They definitely belong together. How sweet,” Handler commented on a photo PEOPLE posted of the newlyweds kissing on a park bench in Paris.
Her comment comes after she and Koy, 51, announced that they broke up, following nearly a year of dating. “It is with a heavy heart to announce that we have decided together that it is best for us to take a break from our relationship right now,” she wrote Monday on Instagram.
“This is not an ending,” Handler added. “It’s another beginning, and it’s a comfort to know that I am still loved and love this man the way the sun loves the moon and the moon loves the sun.”
Koy has since opened up about the split. “Everything’s good. We’re taking a break. We’re great friends, we’ve always been great friends. The love is still there,” he told TMZ Friday.
Handler and Koy became friends after they were introduced in the early 2000s by mutual friend Jon Lovitz.
He later made frequent appearances on her E! late-night talk show Chelsea Lately, which ran from 2007 to 2014. The pair’s friendship blossomed into romance amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and they made their relationship Instagram official in September.
Affleck, 49, and Lopez, 52, who originally dated from 2002 to 2004, rekindled their romance last year and announced their engagement in April.
The couple tied the knot at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Vegas during intimate midnight nuptials Saturday night.
Latest News
- Naked and Afraid’ star Melanie Rauscher dead at 35
- Elon Musk says he hasn’t ‘had sex in ages, denies affair with Google co-founder, Sergey Brin’s wife
- Jennifer Lopez celebrates 53rd birthday in Paris with Ben Affleck
- ASUU strike: Varsity unions back NLC pro-lecturers’ protest
- Fashola faults Tinubu, Atiku over verbal war
Trending
-
NEWS1 day ago
Yabatech graduating student dies after falling off car during sign-out celebration
-
ENTERTAINMENT1 day ago
Ricky Martin performs for the first time after incest case is dismissed
-
SPORTS1 day ago
Xavi reveals two reasons why De Jong may leave Barcelona
-
NEWS8 hours ago
Intrigues as Northern lawmakers plot to impeach House of Reps Speaker, Gbajabiamila over controversial Water Resources Bill
-
CELEBRITIES1 day ago
Ben Affleck nods off during cruise following Vegas wedding and Paris honeymoon
-
ENTERTAINMENT1 day ago
Kid Rock cancels show, audience trashes venue
-
NEWS2 days ago
Terrorists vow to abduct Buhari, El-Rufai, flog abducted passengers
-
ENTERTAINMENT8 hours ago
BBNaija 2022: My two girlfriends know each other – Hermes