Elon Musk says he hasn’t ‘had sex in ages, denies affair with Google co-founder, Sergey Brin’s wife

Elon Musk fired off a tweet denying any affair between him and Google co-founder Sergey Brin’s wife Nicole Shanahan, saying “nothing romantic” ever occurred.

“This is total bs. Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night!” Musk tweeted late Sunday of the Wall Street Journal’s report.

“I’ve only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic.”

The Tesla founder, 51, followed up his denial with claims that the publication has engaged in “character assassination” numerous times before and alleged that “none of the key people involved in these alleged wrongdoings were even interviewed!”

However, The Journal said a lawyer for Brin declined to comment.

As if he hadn’t gone far enough, Musk concluded his Twitter spree with one final coup de grâce: “Haven’t even had sex in ages (sigh).”

The Wall Street Journal claimed in its bombshell report over the weekend that Brin, whose company propped up Tesla during the 2008 financial crisis, filed for divorce from Shanahan after learning of their alleged affair.

Brin, 48, and Shanahan, 33, were separated but still living together at the time of the affair in December, a person close to her told WSJ. Brin, who’s worth $90 billion, filed for divorce in January, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Sources told the WSJ that Musk got down on one knee and begged Brin for forgiveness. Brin acknowledged Musk’s attempt at atonement but still isn’t speaking to him regularly, the sources added.

Shanahan and Musk’s dalliance allegedly took place in December at Miami’s annual Art Basel event, a multi-day fair featuring exhibitions by international galleries and panel discussions — after Musk broke up with Canadian singer Grimes in September.