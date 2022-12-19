Elon Musk offers to step down as Twitter CEO in new poll

Elon Musk seems to have heard all the Twitter criticism loud and clear — which is why he’s leaving his position at the company in the hands of the people … quite literally.

The Chief Twit took to his favorite platform Sunday, and started off by apologizing for what sounds like Twitter’s no-more-personal-promotion policy … in which they’ll ban anyone who plugs other social media profiles of theirs on Twitter.

He wrote, “Going forward, there will be a vote for major policy changes. My apologies. Won’t happen again.” After that, he posed a question and interesting proposition, asking … “Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll.”

Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

It’s a simple Yes/No poll, and as of this writing … nearly 6 million people have weighed in, with about 58% in favor of Yes, and 42% saying No. There’s still about 10 hours left to vote.

In a somewhat ominous and cryptic follow-up post, he wrote … “As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it.” To us, that means he will, in fact, abide by the outcome … like he previously has in other polls. Bringing Trump back comes to mind.

Now, there are some cynics who feel like this an empty promise from Elon — as they suspect he’ll simply install a sock-puppet CEO … while he continues to pull the strings BTS. He will still be the majority owner of Twitter, after all — so he could still presumably call the shots.