BUSINESS
Elon Musk got another $7 billion from friends and investors to buy Twitter
A new filing shows that Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, venture capital firm Sequoia and crypto exchange platform Binance are among a cohort of investors that plan to support Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter takeover.
The SEC filing, published Thursday, shows that Musk has secured $7.14 billion in total.
Multibillionaire Ellison is contributing $1 billion, making him the biggest new backer, while Sequoia is contributing $800 million. Binance, which has no doubt benefited from Musk’s love of crypto, has committed $500 million.
Other investment firms backing Musk’s bid include Qatar Holding, which is contributing $375 million, and Fidelity, which has pledged $316 million.
The new commitments will help Musk to cut the margin loan he has taken from $12.5 billion to $6.25 billion.
Saudi Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Abdulaziz Alsaud, who is already an investor in Twitter and initially rejected Musk’s deal, has pledged to buy 34,948,975 shares, worth around $1.7 billion.
The prince said April 14 that Musk’s bid for Twitter, which works out at $54.20 per share, comes close to the “intrinsic value” of the company given its “growth prospects.”
He added, “Being one of the largest & long-term shareholders of Twitter, @Kingdom_KHC & I reject this offer.”
Twitter’s stock is currently trading at around $50.
BUSINESS
NCC directs MTN, Mafab to begin 5G rollout August
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has issued final letters of award of the Fifth Generation (5G) Spectrum licence to MTN and Mafab Communications, winners of the 3.5 gigahertz (GHz) spectrum auction conducted last year as it sets August 24, for them to commence deployment of the 5G network.
In a statement on Wednesday, NCC said the management led by its Executive Vice Chairman (EVC), Prof Umar Garba Danbatta, confirmed this to the board of commissioners at the board’s special meeting earlier in April.
With the issuance of the final letters of awards, the two licensees are now expected to accelerate deployment of 5G network that will usher Nigeria into a more robust Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) and a more digitised Nigerian economy among the comity of nations.
The 5G network is expected to bring substantial network improvements, including higher connection speed, mobility and capacity, as well as low-latency capabilities.
The auction was held on December 13, 2021 while the National Frequency Management Council (NFMC), chaired by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, had, on February 22, 2022, handed over the spectrum allocation for 5G deployment as well as the Federal Government-approved National Policy on 5G to NCC.
NCC on February 24, 2022, confirmed the full payment of $273.6 million each by the two spectrum winners, in addition to spectrum assignment fee paid by MTN, for the 5G spectrum licence.
BUSINESS
Bank of England hikes interest rates to 13-year high, sees inflation hitting 10%
The Bank of England on Thursday raised interest rates to their highest level in 13 years in a bid to tackle soaring inflation.
In a widely expected move, policymakers at the BOE voted for a fourth consecutive rate hike since December at a time when millions of U.K. households are grappling with skyrocketing living costs.
The Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee approved a 25-basis point increase by a majority of 6-3, taking the base interest rate up to 1%. The Bank said the members in the minority preferred to increase interest rates by 0.5 percentage points to 1.25%.
Like many central banks around the world, the BOE is tasked with steering the economy through an inflation surge that has been exacerbated by Russia’s unprovoked onslaught in Ukraine.
Annual U.K. inflation hit a 30-year high of 7% in March — more than three times the BOE’s target level — as food and energy prices continue to surge. U.K. consumer confidence, meanwhile, plunged to a near record low in April amid fears of slowing economic growth.
The Bank expects U.K. inflation to rise to roughly 10% this year as a result of the Russia-Ukraine war and lockdowns in China. It has also warned prices are likely to rise faster than income for many people, deepening the cost of living
Sterling hit a low of 1.2393 against the dollar on Thursday afternoon London time, the lowest level since Jul. 1, 2020. The U.K. currency was last seen trading at $1.2405, down more than 1.7%.
“Global inflationary pressures have intensified sharply following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” the Bank’s MPC said. “This has led to a material deterioration in the outlook for world and UK growth.”
‘A very narrow path’
“The point being is we are walking this very narrow path now,” Governor Andrew Bailey said at a press conference when asked why the Bank had taken its decision to raise rates.
“The proximate reason for raising [the] bank rate at this point is not only the current profile of inflation and what is to come and of course what that could mean for inflation expectations to come — but the risks as well,” Bailey said.
The BOE chief had previously said the Bank may look to take a more incremental approach to tightening rather than following the U.S. Federal Reserve with a 50-basis point hike.
The U.S. central bank on Wednesday raised its benchmark interest rate to a target rate range of between 0.75% and 1%. It marked the Fed’s biggest rate hike in two decades and its most aggressive step yet in its fight against a 40-year high in inflation.
In its updated forecasts, the Bank highlighted the looming recession risk for the world’s fifth-largest economy. The BOE said it now expects gross domestic product to contract in the final three months of the year, partly reflecting the projected large hike in household energy bills in October.
It is at this time that the Bank also sees U.K. inflation reaching its peak of 10.2% — the highest level since 1982.
“UK GDP growth is expected to slow sharply over the first half of the forecast period,” the Bank said. “That predominantly reflects the significant adverse impact of the sharp rises in global energy and tradable goods prices on most UK households’ real incomes and many UK companies’ profit margins.”
‘Autopilot mode’
“The combination of slower growth and higher inflation is a challenge for many policymakers, and is reflected in today’s split vote,” said Hussain Mehdi, macro and investment strategist at HSBC Asset Management.
“However, with inflation set to remain higher for longer in 2022, MPC policy tightening remains in autopilot mode amid concerns over second round effects from tight labour markets,” Mehdi said.
“Looking ahead, energy prices and China lockdowns are key risk factors, but scope for inflation to cool later this year and the impact of a significant household income squeeze on growth could eventually push the bank on a more dovish path,” they added.
“In my view, the combination of the pandemic and Brexit has changed the fundamentals of the UK economy – particularly its ability to generate persistent inflation,” said Karen Ward, chief EMEA market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management.
“The Bank will have to keep raising rates to bring inflation down, but a gradual approach, as taken today, is understandable given the nature of the current risks,” Ward said.
“If post-pandemic pent-up demand continues to overwhelm the headwind of higher prices, then demand will remain resilient. In which case the BoE still has some way to go in this hiking cycle.”
BUSINESS
Dow tumbles 1,000 points for the worst day since 2020, Nasdaq drops 5%
Stocks pulled back sharply on Thursday, completely erasing a rally from the prior session in a stunning reversal that delivered investors one of the worst days since 2020.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1,063 points, or 3.12%, to close at 32,997.97. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 4.99% to finish at 12,317.69, its lowest closing level since November 2020. Both of those losses were the worst single-day drops since 2020.
The S&P 500 fell 3.56% to 4,146.87, marking its second worst day of the year.
The moves come after a major rally for stocks on Wednesday, when the Dow surged 932 points, or 2.81%, and the S&P 500 gained 2.99% for their biggest gains since 2020. The Nasdaq Composite jumped 3.19%.
Those gains had all been erased before noon in New York on Thursday.
“If you go up 3% and then you give up half a percent the next day, that’s pretty normal stuff. … But having the kind of day we had yesterday and then seeing it 100% reversed within half a day is just truly extraordinary,” said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives at the Schwab Center for Financial Research.
Large tech stocks were under pressure, with Facebook-parent Meta Platforms and Amazon falling nearly 6.8% and 7.6%, respectively. Microsoft dropped about 4.4%. Salesforce tumbled 7.1%. Apple sank close to 5.6%.
E-commerce stocks were a key source of weakness on Thursday following some disappointing quarterly reports.
Etsy and eBay dropped 16.8% and 11.7%, respectively, after issuing weaker-than-expected revenue guidance. Shopify fell nearly 15% after missing estimates on the top and bottom lines.
The declines dragged Nasdaq to its worst day in nearly two years.
The Treasury market also saw a dramatic reversal of Wednesday’s rally. The 10-year Treasury yield, which moves opposite of price, surged back above 3% on Thursday and hit its highest level since 2018. Rising rates can put pressure on growth-oriented tech stocks, as they make far-off earnings less attractive to investors.
On Wednesday, the Fed increased its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points, as expected, and said it would begin reducing its balance sheet in June. However, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said during his news conference that the central bank is “not actively considering” a larger 75 basis point rate hike, which appeared to spark a rally.
Still, the Fed remains open to the prospect of taking rates above neutral to rein in inflation, Zachary Hill, head of portfolio strategy at Horizon Investments, noted.
“Despite the tightening that we have seen in financial conditions over the last few months, it is clear that the Fed would like to see them tighten further,” he said. “Higher equity valuations are incompatible with that desire, so unless supply chains heal rapidly or workers flood back into the labor force, any equity rallies are likely on borrowed time as Fed messaging becomes more hawkish once again.”
Stocks leveraged to economic growth also took a beating on Thursday. Caterpillar dropped nearly 3%, and JPMorgan Chase shed 2.5%. Home Depot sank more than 5%.
Carlyle Group co-founder David Rubenstein said investors need to get “back to reality” about the headwinds for markets and the economy, including the war in Ukraine and high inflation.
“We’re also looking at 50-basis-point increases the next two FOMC meetings. So we are going to be tightening a bit. I don’t think that is going to be tightening so much so that we’re going slow down the economy. … but we still have to recognize that we have some real economic challenges in the United States,” Rubenstein said Thursday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”
Thursday’s sell-off was broad, with more than 90% of S&P 500 stocks declining. Even outperformers for the year lost ground, with Chevron, Coca-Cola and Duke Energy falling less than 1%.
