Elon Musk could try to run three major companies at once — the last known CEO who did it is now an international fugitive
Elon Musk’s bid to acquire Twitter might have an undesirable side-effect for the billionaire: adding yet another large company to his jam-packed schedule.
The Tesla and SpaceX CEO has offered to buy every Twitter share he doesn’t already own — 90.8% of the company — in a deal worth roughly $43 billion, according to a regulatory filing disclosed on Thursday. The deal would add another of the world’s largest companies to Musk’s ownership portfolio: Tesla and SpaceX are already a trillion-dollar company and a multibillion-dollar company, respectively.
Musk also owns two smaller start-up ventures, Neuralink and The Boring Company.
Even if Musk successfully purchases Twitter and declines to name himself CEO, it’s highly likely that he’d want to influence the company’s day-to-day operations, potentially leading to a serious time crunch for the world’s richest person. And while running three businesses simultaneously isn’t unheard of — Musk, who’s Neuralink’s CEO, already does it — leading three of the world’s largest companies all at once is nearly unprecedented.
Here’s some good news for Musk: It’s been done before. The bad news is that the most recently known executive to attempt the feat was none other than Carlos Ghosn, the former CEO of Nissan and Renault, and ex-chairman of AvtoVaz and Mitsubishi.
Ghosn actually held top roles at all four companies for a spell, and was running three of them in 2018 when he was arrested in Japan over allegations of financial misconduct. Ghosn infamously fled to Lebanon, which has no extradition treaty with Japan, where he resides today as an internationally wanted fugitive.
In 2014, Ghosn told LinkedIn VP and editor and chief Daniel Roth in an interview that the key to his ability to run so many companies at once was to avoid multitasking. At the time, he said, his schedule was arranged more a year in advance — and whichever country he was in would determine which company he focused on.
“I don’t mix the different responsibilities, because I just want to make sure the different teams in charge feel responsible and there is no confusion between the different companies,” Ghosn said.
Musk may feel differently. During a SXSW panel in 2018, he said he effectively split his time between his various ventures by hiring a strong team and allocating responsibilities appropriately to them. That way, he said, “almost all of my time is spent on engineering and design.”
A leadership time-share might feel familiar for Twitter: Co-founder Jack Dorsey served as CEO for both Twitter and his other start-up, payments company Square, from October 2015 to November 2021. Reportedly, Dorsey had a time management strategy of his own: He blocked off the same times every week for leadership and employee meetings.
“I like having a lot of repetition in my schedule,” Dorsey told Fast Company in 2016. “It allows us to see how we’re actually growing, rather than randomness, which hides that.”
Ironically, when Dorsey initially took on both roles, Musk advised him against the decision. “I wouldn’t recommend running two companies,” Musk said at the 2015 Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit. “It really decreases your freedom quite a lot.”
The news of Musk’s filing comes over a week after the billionaire’s status as Twitter’s largest outside shareholder, owning 9.2% of the platform, was revealed. The next day, Twitter offered Musk a position on their board, with the caveat that he couldn’t own more than 14.9% of the company’s outstanding stock. Five days later, the company reported that Musk had declined the position.
In the filing disclosed on Thursday, Musk — who has more than 81 million Twitter followers — said his motivation for buying the company is to unlock Twitter’s “extraordinary potential” to be “the platform for free speech around the globe.”
″…and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy,” his note in the filing reads. “However, since making my investment I now realize the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company.”
Thursday afternoon, hours after his bid for Twitter was published, Musk said at the TED2022 conference in Vancouver that he was “unsure” if his attempt would succeed. He noted that had a backup plan, but didn’t specify what that plan entailed.
Fearing inflation, Asia finally says bye to low interest rates
The Asia Pacific’s run of record-low interest rates is fading into history.
After holding back on tightening monetary policy to avoid derailing the post-pandemic economic recovery, central banks in the region are finally deciding that the spectre of rising inflation can no longer be ignored.
Hawkish central banks like the Bank of Korea and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand have begun tightening in earnest, this week delivering rate hikes that surpassed market expectations.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore – which controls the money supply through exchange rates due to the city-state’s heavy dependence on trade – also announced a significant tightening of policy.
Meanwhile, central banks in emerging Asian economies like the Philippines, Malaysia and India have sent recent signals that higher rates are on their way, while the Reserve Bank of Australia has ditched its earlier pledge to be “patient” on hikes.
China and Japan are the exceptions, still clinging to lower rates to underpin economic growth.
The hawkish turn spells higher costs for borrowing and investment across the region, as policymakers walk a fine line trying to tame rising prices without choking off economic growth completely.
Until recently, the Asia Pacific had avoided the kind of rampant inflation that is causing considerable political and policy headaches in the United States, where prices are rising at their quickest pace since 1981, in part due to the region’s more gradual unwinding of pandemic restrictions.
The slow reopening encouraged central banks to stick with ultra-loose policy settings for longer.
As Trinh Nguyen, a senior economist for Asia at Natixis in Hong Kong, explains, “higher debt and slower growth led central banks to prioritise growth”.
Not only is the region, excluding China, well on the way to reopening, but the war in Ukraine, sanctions against Russia and Beijing’s draconian “zero COVID” policies are also disrupting supply chains for everything from oil and coal to cars and wheat.
While most of the Asia Pacific has yet to match the US’s punishing 8.5 percent inflation rate – the exceptions, Sri Lanka and Pakistan, are in the midst of political and economic crises – the respite from surging prices appears to be well and truly over.
In March, South Korea’s consumer price index hit 4.1 percent, a decade-high, while India’s index rose to 6.95 percent.
With inflation’s hold on the region in its early days, economists see a flurry of rate hikes on the horizon in 2022 and possibly beyond — although central banks in countries experiencing weaker recoveries, such as Thailand, could cling to ultra-loose policies for longer.
The question is how well central banks will be able to strike a balance between the conflicting interests of stable prices, low levels of unemployment and solid economic growth.
Elon Musk says he’s ‘not sure’ he’ll be able to buy Twitter after $43 billion bid, teases a plan B
Billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk acknowledged Thursday at the TED2022 conference in Vancouver that he is “not sure” he’ll actually be able to buy Twitter. The comments came hours after a regulatory filing revealed that he offered to acquire the company for $54.20 per share, or about $43 billion.
Twitter confirmed it had received the bid but its board must still review the offer, which values shares much lower than the $70 they reached last summer. But Musk had said the offer would be his “best and final” one.
Later on Thursday, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal reportedly told employees in a staff meeting that the company is evaluating the offer.
Asked by TED’s Chris Anderson if there was a “Plan B” if his current offer were rejected, Musk said, “there is.”
He declined to elaborate.
Despite his vast wealth, much of Musk’s assets are not liquid, leaving some analysts to wonder how he would provide the funds if his bid were accepted. Wells Fargo analysts, for example, said Thursday that Musk may have to sell Tesla shares to fund the takeover.
Anderson asked if Musk had “funding secured,” alluding to Musk’s infamous tweet when he said he would take Tesla private, which later got him into hot water with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
“I have sufficient assets,” Musk said. “I can do it if possible.”
Musk added in reference to the earlier Tesla take private tweet, “funding was actually secured” and explained why he does not “have respect for the SEC in that situation.”
He went as far as to call some at the agency, “those bastards.”
In September 2018, the SEC charged Musk with making “false and misleading” statements to investors when he announced via Twitter in August that year he was considering taking Tesla private at $420 a share and had funding secured. Musk and Tesla eventually agreed to a settlement with the government and revised it in 2019.
Under its terms, Musk and Tesla each had to pay $20 million in fines to the SEC, and Musk had to temporarily relinquish his role as chairman of the company’s board.
In June 2020, the SEC said Musk was in violation of some terms of the agreement that required the CEO to have tweets preapproved if they contained material business information about Tesla likely to affect the share price. Musk had tweeted that Tesla’s stock price was too high, which sent the shares down.
The SEC is currently investigating Musk over his use of Twitter in conjunction with the timing of his trades.
“I don’t mean to blame everyone at the SEC but certainly the San Francisco office,” Musk said, discussing the controversy over the take private tweet. “It was because the SEC knew that funding was secured but they pursued an active, public investigation nonetheless. At the time, Tesla was in a precarious financial situation and I was told by the banks that if I did not agree to settle with the SEC that they would, the banks would cease providing working capital and Tesla would go bankrupt immediately. So that’s like having a gun to your child’s head. So I was forced to concede to the SEC unlawfully, those bastards.”
The SEC declined to comment.
Musk’s vision for Twitter
Musk also laid out his vision for Twitter should he be successful in gaining control.
“I think it’s very important for there to be an inclusive arena for free speech,” he said, likening Twitter to a “de facto town square.”
He acknowledged a need for some level of content moderation, like around explicit calls to violence, and said the service would have to comply with the laws of the countries in which it operates.
But, he said, he’d like to see the platform’s policies and algorithm be much more open and accessible so that people can critique it and raise concerns.
He said that if a tweet was altered in some way there should be information attached to it explaining why. Twitter does already attach links to its policies when it removes or labels a post that violates its guidelines.
Generally, Musk said “time-outs” are preferable to permanent bans.
He said another top priority would be ridding the platform of “spam and scam bots.”
Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Foreign airlines to begin sale of tickets in US dollars April 19
Some foreign airlines operating in Nigeria say they will begin the sale of tickets in US dollars with effect from April 19, 2022.
The development was announced by APG in an advisory to its travel partners, titled: “APG IET: Restrictions of Sales in US dollars”.
APG said the difficulty in repatriating airlines’ funds stuck in Nigeria and other countries, coupled with foreign exchange fluctuation, is responsible for the new policy.
APG is the world’s largest passenger and cargo general sales agent (GSA) and airline representation company with offices around the world, including Europe, Africa and the Middle East.
The airlines to effect the new policy are those on APG Interline Electronic Ticketing (IET) GP code 275.
“Dear travel partners, warm greetings from APG. This is to bring to your notice that with effect from April 19, 2022, GP would only accept issuing of tickets in US dollars and not naira,” the advisory reads.
“This is mainly due to repatriation issues and the forex situation in the country. This would most likely be a temporary measure till the forex situation improves.
“Our sincere apologies for any inconveniences this may cause to you and your business. Thank you for understanding.”
Airlines on the APG IET platform include South African Airways, Fly Dubai, Kenya Airways, Middle East Airlines, Royal Air Maroc, Rwandair, Thai Airways, Turkish Airlines, FrenchBee, EgyptAir, ASKY, Air Seychelles, Air Algerie and Air Namibia.
Air Panama, Air Burkina, Avianca, Bangkok Airways, Cabo Verde Airlines, Fiji Airways, Hong Kong Airlines, Malaysian Air, alongside other carriers, also use the platform.
Some of these airlines which fly directly into Nigeria are South Africa Airways, Turkish Airlines, Asky Airlines, Egypt Air, Royal Air Maroc, Middle East Airlines, Rwanda Air and Kenya Airways.
Recently, Hadi Sirika, minister of aviation, disclosed that Nigeria currently holds $283 million of foreign airlines’ funds.
The money mostly proceeds from sales of tickets, but it is trapped in Nigeria due to the forex crisis.
In line with the Bilateral Air Service Agreements (BASAs) with countries, airline tickets are mostly sold in naira, while the airlines would repatriate the funds in dollars through the country’s central bank.
“Aviation business suffers from issues of foreign exchange by local and foreign airlines and their inability to repatriate blocked funds,” Sirika had said.
“Nigeria currently holds $283m worth of foreign airlines fund in the country. I humbly ask for the support of the Central Bank of Nigeria through the directives of President Muhammadu Buhari to aid access of both local and foreign airlines to foreign exchange.”
