SPORTS
Elon Musk confirms that he is not buying Man Utd after admitting tweet was 'a joke'
Elon Musk has confirmed that he is not planning to purchase Manchester United and that his tweet was nothing more than a “long-running joke”.
The billionaire technology mogul sent United fans wild late on Monday night when he sent out a tweet teasing a takeover of the club. In a rather bemusing social media post Musk wrote on Twitter: “Also, I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome.”
However, he quashed talk of a takeover just hours later, clarifying: “No, this is a long-running joke on Twitter. I’m not buying any sports teams.”
United’s current owners, the Glazer family, are fiercely unpopular with the club’s fanbase, who are desperate for a change of leadership. However, their latest hopes have quickly been extinguished by Musk.
The Glazer’s tenure is under intense scrutiny in the wake of Manchester United’s abject start to the season, with the Premier League giants currently bottom of the table after starting the campaign with back-to-back defeats.
Disgruntled fans feel as though new boss Erik ten Hag has not been significantly backed in the transfer market following his summer appointment from Ajax. The Dutchman has only managed to source three new signings after numerous setbacks in the market.
In the wake of United’s humiliating 4-0 defeat against Brentford at the weekend, club icon Gary Neville delivered a scathing assessment of the Glazer’s tenure and urged them to sell the club.
ENTERTAINMENT
PSG: He won 4 ballon d’Ors at your age – Rooney slams Mbappe for pushing Messi
Manchester United legend, Wayne Rooney has slammed PSG star, Kylian Mbappe over his attitude towards senior players at the French champions.
Mbappe has recently clashed with Lionel Messi and Neymar, raising question marks over his attitude after he was made world’s highest paid player by the French capital club.
During PSG’s game against Montpellier last weekend, the Frenchman argued with Neymar over who would take a penalty after he had already missed one.
After the penalty incident, the 23-year-old was also spotted pushing the great Lionel Messi after the Argentine failed to pass him the ball.
And Rooney, now the manager of DC United in the Major League Soccer, has criticised the striker.
“A 23-year-old player commits to pushing Messi,” he told Depar Sports, according to Marca.
“I have never seen a bigger ego in my life.
“Someone should remind Mbappe that when Messi was 23, he had already won four Ballon d’Ors,” he said.
SPORTS
Transfer: Darren Bent tells Man United to sign Chelsea star, Gallagher
Former Tottenham man, Darren Bent has told Manchester United to rather go for Chelsea’s young midfielder, Conor Gallagher, instead of signing Carrasco from Atletico Madrid.
Before now, Manchester United have been linked with three Atletico players, Morata, Brazilian forward Mathues Cunha and Portuguese Joao Felix.
But the moves seem not to be coming through and the Red Devils are shifting their attention to Carasco, who according to Daily Telegraph, is valued at £25million.
And Bent believes Gallagher would be ‘perfect’ for Man United, adding that the club should not feel under pressure to sign bigger names.
“Putting superstars together at times just doesn’t fit. Sometimes it may be a lesser player but their mentality is spot-on,” Bent said on Drivetime.
“I heard talk about Conor Gallagher at United. His mentality, his dedication to playing football, his attitude, his hunger, he would be perfect.
“At the end of that, he’s a very, very good footballer. He’d be perfect for someone like Manchester United.”
SPORTS
EPL: Suarez reveals what he told Nunez after head-butting Andersen in Liverpool’s draw
Former Liverpool striker, Luis Suarez has revealed that he advised Darwin Nunez to learn from his mistakes after the Uruguay international saw red for violent conduct in his second Premier League outing against Crystal Palace.
Nunez’s brilliant start to life in England fell apart last Monday night when he was sent off on his Anfield debut for head-butting Joachim Andersen during Liverpool’s Premier League 1-1 draw with Palace.
Speaking to Telemundo, Suarez said that he had spoken with Nunez following the incident, “because he is just starting out and to make him aware that from now on, opponents will be seeking him out twice or three times more often.
“Even more so in England, he’s hearing this from an idiot who makes mistakes and suffers for them, but falling down and getting up again made me stronger.
“Don’t give them any more chances, it will only get worse.”
“Darwin is someone who listens a lot. He is very smart that way and I think he will try to turn this situation around, it’s not a big deal, we have all made mistakes, we have all been sent off.
“The problem is that he’s only just arrived over there and in England, to put it lightly, they make a big deal out of everything,” the former Barcelona star added.
Suarez, now in his native Uruguay with Nacional, is of course, no stranger to controversy.
As a Liverpool player, he received an eight-match ban after the FA found him guilty of racially abusing Manchester United’s Patrice Evra, while the end of his time with the Reds coincided with a four-month suspension for biting Juventus legend, Giorgio Chiellini at the FIFA World Cup.
Latest News
- Customer Service Representative Job at Great Brands Nigeria Limited
- Lawless soldiers brutalise policemen for seizing colleague’s Okada
- PSG: He won 4 ballon d’Ors at your age – Rooney slams Mbappe for pushing Messi
- Transfer: Darren Bent tells Man United to sign Chelsea star, Gallagher
- EPL: Suarez reveals what he told Nunez after head-butting Andersen in Liverpool’s draw
Trending
-
NEWS2 days ago
Blackout looms as IKEDC stops operations
-
SPORTS10 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo ‘absolutely wants’ Borussia Dortmund transfer as Man Utd exit saga drags on
-
SPORTS18 hours ago
LeBron James becomes NBA’s highest earning star ever
-
POLITICS2 days ago
APC supporters flood Obasanjo’s residence as Tinubu visits ex-President in Ogun
-
POLITICS2 days ago
2023: I will tell you who to vote for as my successor – Wike tells Rivers people
-
SPORTS1 day ago
BREAKING: Britain's richest man Jim Ratcliffe declares Man Utd takeover interest
-
SPORTS22 hours ago
VIDEO: Nigerian female footballer begs for N3.5m lifeline
-
NEWS2 days ago
Famous Adamawa wrestler sentenced to death by hanging for killing wife