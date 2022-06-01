CELEBRITIES
Elon Musk, 50, and Natasha Bassett, 27, enjoy romantic getaway in St. Tropez
Elon Musk and Natasha Bassett enjoyed a romantic getaway in St. Tropez over the weekend in celebration of Memorial Day.
The richest man in the world, 50, and the Australian actress, 27, were photographed having a leisure lunch at the ritzy Cheval Blanc hotel Sunday afternoon.
The two were spotted gazing at nearby pool-goers and sunbathers as they sipped on rosé and shared a basket of French fries in the coastal town on the French Riviera.
Musk and Bassett sat close to each other and engaged in animated conversation throughout the meal. At one point, they were even seen belly-laughing as Musk made a grand gesture with his hands.
For the outdoor soirée, the ever-casual Tesla CEO opted for a dark gray T-shirt, black jeans and matching boots.
Bassett kept her ensemble lighter and more colorful, sporting a patterned strapless sundress in a dark green hue, which she paired with strappy sandals.
Upon getting up from the table, the two held hands as they made their way out of the expensive eatery and onto the packed beach.
One day prior, Musk and Bassett attended the star-studded wedding of Ari Emanuel – who is said to have inspired the fictional Hollywood agent in “Entourage” – and fashion designer Sarah Staudinger.
The affluent couple’s St. Tropez nuptials conveniently coincided with the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, which concluded Saturday after an almost two-week run.
Musk and Bassett attended multiple festival-related events together, including the premiere of the biographical musical drama, “Elvis.”
In the biopic, which stars Austin Butler as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, the Sydney native plays Elvis Presley’s first girlfriend, Dixie Locke.
Musk and Bassett have been sparking romance rumors for a while now. A source claimed to HollywoodLife in February the two had been dating for “a couple of months” and that they were “already in a monogamous relationship.”
Prior to Bassett, Musk was dating musician Grimes. The former couple share two kids: X Æ A-Xii and Exa Dark Sideræl.
CELEBRITIES
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson take their romance abroad, arrive in UK
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have taken their romance abroad.
The Skims founder and her comedian beau were spotted walking hand in hand in London on Monday as they made their way to dinner at The River Cafe.
The 41-year-old reality star stunned in a black Balenciaga ensemble, including black leggings and a cropped jacket.
Meanwhile, the “Saturday Night Live” alum, 28, wore bright blue plaid shirt, which he layered with a black hoodie and a gray T-shirt.
The couple rocked matching platinum blond hair as they made their way to the celeb hotspot.
Although it’s not known why the pair jetted across the pond, it coincidentally comes a few days before Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
Over the weekend, photos emerged of Davidson getting his hair dyed at a Skims photoshoot, sparking rumors the couple were mixing business with pleasure, and he would be involved in Kardashian’s next campaign.
They also put their matching hair on display in a series of intimate videos, which the mother of four posted to her Instagram Story, showing the pair seductively kissing.
The “Kardashians” star, who has been dating Davidson since October 2021, is slowly offering fans more glimpses into their relationship via social media, having recently thrown her support behind her beau during his “SNL” exit.
The funnyman confirmed he made his final appearance on the sketch comedy show earlier this month, and Kardashian shared a collage of her beau to social media.
“Hello, Colin [Jost] and [Michael] Che and millions of people only watching to see if I bring up Kanye [West],” Davidson said during his final remarks referencing his girlfriend’s ex-husband, 44.
“I never imagined this would be my life.”
During his farewell, Davidson also referenced his short-lived engagement to Ariana Grande, and reflected on advice he received from the show’s creator and producer, Lorne Michaels.
CELEBRITIES
A$AP Rocky says ‘Teletubbies helped prepare him for fatherhood’ with Rihanna
A$AP Rocky has spoken about fatherhood and has said that watching Teletubbies has helped him prepare for becoming a dad with girlfriend Rihanna.
The 33-year-old rapper has revealed the principles he hopes to instil in his son as he speaks about the future for his family.
Rocky said that he prepared for becoming a father by watching children’s TV programmes and will urge his children to “never lose their imagination”.
Speaking to Dazed magazine, A$AP said: “I will always remind my children to never lose their imagination, even as adults, no matter what.”
He admitted that watching Teletubbies has helped him prepare for what lays ahead.
The rapper continued: “I will always remind my children to never lose their imagination, even as adults, no matter what.
“I actually love to watch cartoons – I’ve watched like, Teletubbies, Blue’s Clues, Yo Gabba Gabba, Peppa Pig and Baby Shark.”
A$AP said that he is hoping that the children he raises will embrace all that there is in the world.
He said: “I hope to raise open-minded children. Not people who discriminate. And I’m not trying to describe a saint, but realistically, I just want a cool child with cool parents.”
Speaking about the influence he and Rihanna already has, A$AP said: “It’s beautiful that we can even do that. Things like diversity and versatility are important, and they’ll be embedded in the household.”
As well as sharing his thoughts on being a dad, A$AP also opened up about the understanding he and Rihanna have as a couple.
He said: “I think it’s just natural. We happen to look good together naturally. You know, it would take a lot of work to have us forcefully match before we leave the house.
“Sometimes we match to a T, or we just wear the same clothes. If I buy a shirt that she likes, I expect to get it stolen… but then I gotta steal it back.”
CELEBRITIES
Billi Mucklow ‘deletes Andy Carroll from WhatsApp profile’ after blonde bombshell pics
Billi Mucklow has removed a pic of Andy Caroll from her WhatsApp profile, according to reports.
The mum-of-three, 34, is said to be reeling after a snap of of the footballer, 33, passed out in bed with a blonde bombshell emerged.
Andy was on his stag do in Dubai when the pic was taken – just two weeks before he ties the knot with long-term partner Billi.
Since the picture went viral, Billi is said to have fled to her parents’ house while also changing her WhatsApp pic to one of just her children.
“She is still sticking by him but it’s a very confusing and difficult time,” a source told The Sun.
The reality star is said to have asked her fiancé for all the photos related to the incident.
The source added: “It’s the only way she can move on — however bad it is.”
The damning pic in which Andy appears fast asleep next to a woman was shared by bar manager Taylor Jane Wilkey, 27.
However Taylor maintains “nothing sexual happened” between the pair and the photo was just a bit of fun.
But that’s not the end of it.
The footballer is alleged to have invited Taylor and her friend Phoebe Robb – plus his mates – up to his hotel suite.
According to the the Sun, there are more photos from the night – including one of Phoebe, 26, lying in bed next to ‘bare-chested’ Andy. These images have not been made public and there is no indication anything sexual happened between Phoebe and the footballer.
Explaining the footballer’s afterparty, Taylor said: “We all went back to his hotel. There was me, Andy and my female friend. I didn’t sleep with him, it wasn’t like that.”
“Billi is very angry and her deleting Andy from her WhatsApp profile tells those who know her all they need to know.
