Elon Musk, 50, and Natasha Bassett, 27, enjoy romantic getaway in St. Tropez

Elon Musk and Natasha Bassett enjoyed a romantic getaway in St. Tropez over the weekend in celebration of Memorial Day.

The richest man in the world, 50, and the Australian actress, 27, were photographed having a leisure lunch at the ritzy Cheval Blanc hotel Sunday afternoon.

The two were spotted gazing at nearby pool-goers and sunbathers as they sipped on rosé and shared a basket of French fries in the coastal town on the French Riviera.

Musk and Bassett sat close to each other and engaged in animated conversation throughout the meal. At one point, they were even seen belly-laughing as Musk made a grand gesture with his hands.

For the outdoor soirée, the ever-casual Tesla CEO opted for a dark gray T-shirt, black jeans and matching boots.

Bassett kept her ensemble lighter and more colorful, sporting a patterned strapless sundress in a dark green hue, which she paired with strappy sandals.

Upon getting up from the table, the two held hands as they made their way out of the expensive eatery and onto the packed beach.

One day prior, Musk and Bassett attended the star-studded wedding of Ari Emanuel – who is said to have inspired the fictional Hollywood agent in “Entourage” – and fashion designer Sarah Staudinger.

The affluent couple’s St. Tropez nuptials conveniently coincided with the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, which concluded Saturday after an almost two-week run.

Musk and Bassett attended multiple festival-related events together, including the premiere of the biographical musical drama, “Elvis.”

In the biopic, which stars Austin Butler as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, the Sydney native plays Elvis Presley’s first girlfriend, Dixie Locke.

Musk and Bassett have been sparking romance rumors for a while now. A source claimed to HollywoodLife in February the two had been dating for “a couple of months” and that they were “already in a monogamous relationship.”

Prior to Bassett, Musk was dating musician Grimes. The former couple share two kids: X Æ A-Xii and Exa Dark Sideræl.