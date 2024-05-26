



Misfits Boxing women’s middleweight champion Elle Brooke was the latest social media star to pick a winner for the upcoming professional boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson on July 20. One night before fighting Paige VanZant to a draw at Misfits Boxing 15, the middleweight champion is backing youth to beat the boxing legend she called a “grandpa.”

Brooke offered her perspective on the highly controversial matchup. The significant age gap for the fight has ignited a fierce debate online, with Tyson set to be 58 years old on fight night while Paul will be much younger at 27. “You’d think Jake Paul should beat a 60-year-old man,” exaggerated Brooke to the Express. “No matter how much experience [Tyson] has, he’s 60 years old. That’s old. And he still might be Mike Tyson, but he’s a grandpa. So Jake should win.” Scheduled for July 20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the much-anticipated bout promises to be a spectacle. At least in the eyes of Paul, who predicted a sell-out venue on par with Super Bowl viewership.

Tyson addressed concerns about his age leading up to the fight, expressing confidence in his abilities and emphasising his desire for the legitimacy of his participation in a professionally recorded bout. Despite the scrutiny from high-profile brain doctors, Tyson remains resolute in his decision. In an animated nod to his self-assurance, he shared a message on Instagram featuring a photo of himself with the caption: “Keep staring, I know I’m beautiful.” But his concern for his safety even reached former rival Evander Holyfield, who advised Tyson on how to avoid being knocked out in the fight.

Despite her rising profile and nearly 1 million followers on Instagram, the British boxer’s Paul prediction also reflected her approach to content creation. After sharing her recipe for online success, Brooke emphasised a significant need for controversy. “I think a bit of both because a lot of people copy me, and I used to get really annoyed about it, especially when I was new to the game,” said Brooke, referring to following the social algorithms versus creating trends. “But I realised that if it works, it works.” “I get inspiration from people. And if an idea works and you can replicate it, why not? If it’s going to make you money and get views, it’s the easy way to do things,” she continued. “You have to be controversial or it’s a lot easier because if people love you or hate you, they’re going to want to know what you’re doing.”

The middleweight champion boasts a substantial following across social media platforms, including TikTok, Instagram, and more, amassing over 3 million followers. Brooke’s boxing record stands at four wins and one loss, with 2 of her victories secured by knockout. Brooke and VanZant fought to a split draw during the MF & DAZN: X Series 15 main event. Brooke knocked VanZant down in the first round, but the ex-UFC flyweight rallied back, employing her jab and unorthodox footwork to secure a 47-47 scorecard. Both fighters expressed a strong desire for a rematch, a sentiment echoed by enthusiastic fans online. The closely contested bout set the stage for an eagerly anticipated sequel, with Brooke promising even more excitement in the ring.





