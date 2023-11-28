Tuesday, November 28, 2023
America

Eleven miners die in South Africa accident

Online Editor
By Online Editor

Eleven people have been killed in an incident at a platinum mine in South Africa, according to the mining company Implats.

The accident happened on Monday afternoon at Impala Rustenburg in the North West province.

Company spokesperson Johan Theron told the BBC that 86 people were involved in the incident and that 11 of those had died.

Some of the other people affected have sustained very serious injuries.

The mine rescue operation has concluded and investigations into the incident have commenced, the spokesperson added.

He said the incident involved a winding rope connected to a lift which hoists people up and down the mine shaft.

The lift started moving downwards unexpectedly, he said.

Online Editor
Online Editor
