Electronics & Instrumentation Maintenance Specialist Job at Frigoglass Nigeria
Job title: Electronics & Instrumentation Maintenance Specialist Job at Frigoglass Nigeria
Company: Frigoglass Nigeria
Job description: Frigoglass Industries Nigeria Limited is the global leader in the Ice Cold Merchandisers (ICM) market and the principal…
Location: Nigeria
Job date: Sun, 05 Jun 2022 04:47:02 GMT
Project Head / Manager of Solar Products Job at Nothern Nigeria Renewable Energy Company (NNERC)
Job title: Project Head / Manager of Solar Products Job at Nothern Nigeria Renewable Energy Company (NNERC)
Company: Nothern Nigeria Renewable Energy Company (NNERC)
Job description: Nothern Nigeria Renewable Energy Company (NNERC), a Northern States Governors’ Forum Technical Implementation Committee…, is recruiting to fill the position below: Job Position: Project Head / Manager of Solar Products Job Location: Nigeria…
Location: Enugu, Enugu State – Abuja, FCT
Job date: Mon, 06 Jun 2022 05:07:45 GMT
Graphic Designer Job at Ades Ventures Nigeria Limited
Job title: Graphic Designer Job at Ades Ventures Nigeria Limited
Company: Ades Ventures Nigeria Limited
Job description: Ventures Nigeria Limited is looking for a full-time graphic designer to join our fast-growing team . * The ideal candidate…
Location: Oyo, Oyo State
Job date: Thu, 09 Jun 2022 02:13:30 GMT
Frigoglass Nigeria Technical Trainee Programme 2022
Job title: Frigoglass Nigeria Technical Trainee Programme 2022
Company: Frigoglass Nigeria
Job description: Frigoglass Industries Nigeria Limited is the global leader in the Ice Cold Merchandisers (ICM) market and the principal… of over 19 countries across five continents of the world. The Nigeria Operations has its head office in Lagos, and factories…
Location: Ogun
Job date: Sun, 12 Jun 2022 00:17:58 GMT
