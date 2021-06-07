BUSINESS
Electronic payment transactions hit N21.27tn in May
Transactions across various electronic payment channels rose marginally by 0.38 per cent to N21.27 trillion in May 2021, up from the N21.19 trillion recorded in April 2021.
Managing Director, Financial Derivatives Company Limited and a member of President Buhari’s Economic Advisory Council, Mr. Bismarck Rewane, gave the figure in a report titled: “Economic Policy: More Clarity and Less Ambivalence,” which he presented at the Lagos Business School’s executive breakfast session at the weekend.
The report showed that the value of transactions was flat due to the slow level of economic activities recorded last month.
It showed that while point of sales (PoS) transactions declined marginally to N503.96 billion in May, down from N507.86 billion the previous month; transactions via NIBSS Instant Payment climbed to N21.246 trillion, as against N21.191 trillion recorded the previous month.
According to the report, May was a month of mixed economic data as Nigeria’s first quarter (Q1) 2021 Gross Domestic Product grew 0.5 per cent (1.36% below Q1 2020).
It stated that the Q1 2021 data confirmed a slow growth and fragile economy, even as inflation showed a slight moderation to 18.12 per cent with food inflation down to 22.72 per cent.
Growth was not as broadly inclusive as policymakers expected, it stated.
It said the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had adopted the NAFEX rate on its website, suggesting it is now the official rate. The development was an indication of a move towards convergence, it said.
“Forex transactions now strictly system-generated- not on mobile phones. This is a more transparent price discovery and settlement system,” it added.
The parallel market rate fell sharply to N501 to a dollar at the weekend.
This, the report attributed to panic buying, speculative trading, forex rationing, and front-loading of demand.
“Naira is approaching its fair value as multiple exchange rates converge. At N410.75/$ the currency is overvalued by 19.30 per cent. Convergence around the Investors and Exporters’ forex rate is expected to continue, to further reduce the parallel market premium
“Parallel market rate will oscillate between N470/$ N490/$ in July and the CBN is to adopt a crawling peg strategy in the third quarter of 2021.
“The Naira-4-Dollar promo is going to have a muted impact on external reserves in the near term and the CBN will continue to clear its forex demand backlog to foreign portfolio investors,” it added.
Also, it predicted that gross external reserves would likely fall to $32 billion, adding that a higher oil price ($70pb) will buoy the naira and reserves.
Additionally, it anticipated that headline inflation might increase in May as insecurity continues to disrupt the commodities supply chain.
The report estimated that treasury bills and interbank interest rates would continue to rise in June, as the 364-day Treasury bill rates were fast approaching 12 per cent per annum.
Commenting on recent development in the cryptocurrency market, it stated that there were mixed views on the desirability of the digital trading instrument.
“Conservatives describe cryptocurrency as worthless and a movement from rat poison square to delusion. The less risk-averse investors think the time of cryptocurrency has come and Nigerian crypto investors are mainly speculators and looking to bypass exchange rate control regulations,” it added.
According to the report, the global value of the total cryptocurrency market is over $2 trillion, up from $260 billion a year ago. It estimated that the value of Bitcoin in Nigeria is $200 million, stating that the downside risk of cryptocurrency is high volatility
The market is currently driven by sentiment and momentum, it noted, adding that a tweet by Elon Musk sent a bearish signal, crashing the price of Bitcoin recently.
This, it stated, raised concerns about cryptocurrency as a store of value, adding that China, just like Nigeria, has banned its financial institutions from facilitating crypto exchange.
In Africa, it projected that inflation in the continent would average 8.1 per cent in 2021, noting that inflation increased in three countries and reduced in three others.
The 2021 GDP growth rate, according to the International Monetary Fund, is estimated at 2.5 per cent, with an average growth of 3.16 per cent expected over the next three quarters
“Real GDP growth – directionally positive but nominally insignificant. It is sub-optimal to have a significant impact on poverty and unemployment levels,” it added.
CBN increases forex allocation to banks
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has increased foreign exchange (forex) allocations to banks.
The move is to enable the banks meet the requests of customers, particularly travellers, seeking forex for travel allowances, payment of tuition and medical fees, among other invisibles.
The CBN’s action follows warning by the CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, at a weekend meeting with managing directors of Deposit Money Banks (DMBs), cautioning them to desist from denying customers, particularly travellers, the opportunity to purchase forex for Personal Travel Allowance (PTA), Basic Travel Allowance (BTA), tuition fees, and medical payments as well as Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) transactions or for the repatriation of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) proceeds.
Confirming the discussions at the meeting of bank chiefs, the Acting Director, Corporate Communications Department at the CBN, Mr. Osita Nwanisobi, said in a note that the CBN remained committed to ensuring liquidity in the forex market to meet genuine and legitimate demands of customers.
He added: “The CBN agreed to increase the amount allocated to banks for travellers, Small and Medium Enterprises among others. The banks also agreed to operate something akin to foreign exchange imprest account such that the coffers of banks will be replenished so long as they retire the initial amounts to the satisfaction of the CBN.”
Nwanisobi allayed fears of a forex shortage and urged members of the public seeking to purchase foreign exchange for PTA, BTA, payment of tuition fees or medical fees to do so from their banks.
“We wish to assure members of the public that the CBN shall continue to monitor market developments and is committed to ensuring an efficient FX market for all legitimate users,” he said.
He, however, advised customers to approach their customer service representatives of their designated banks should they encounter challenges, adding that they could escalate complaints to the CBN via the bank’s toll-free line: 07002255226 or send an email to cpd@cbn.gov.ng if their requests are not met.
Sources at the meeting with the bank CEOs held to address the challenge faced by customers in accessing forex from their banks, said Emefiele warned that the CBN would deal with any bank that denies customers the opportunity to purchase foreign exchange for legitimate purposes.
According to the source, Emefiele said the CBN management frowned upon the seeming difficulty customers experienced in accessing foreign exchange through the banks, particularly for Invisibles such as PTA and requests bordering on tuition and healthcare needs.
Emefiele had last week reiterated the bank’s commitment to ensuring steady availability of foreign exchange for manufacturers.
Emefiele had also urged banks as well as Nigerians to strive to end environmental pollution and ensure sustenance of banking principles.
First Bank debunks rumours of closing branches in Southeast
First Bank has debunked reports that it has closed all its branches in the southeast region of Nigeria.
“This is to inform the public that our south east branches are fully open for business,” First Bank said on Twitter.
Several social media posts claimed the bank was closing all it branches in the region over insecurity.
Economic and Social activities were paralyzed in the southeast on Monday as residents deserted the streets in compliance with the sit-at-home order issued by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) to mark this year’s Biafra Day.
Various institutions including banks, businesses, markets remained under locks and key as vehicular and human movements were restricted from the roads in the state.
Most streets and major urban roads in the states were either deserted or turned into football pitches by young men and school children.
The total lockdown might not be unconnected with the threat by the IPOB “to deal with anyone found violating the sit at home order.”
All commercial activities have resumed in the states since Tuesday.
Zenith, UBA lead as banks lend N760bn to customers
Eight banks gave out loans and advances worth N760 billion in the first quarter (Q1) of 2021 in a bid to stimulate economic growth constrained by numerous headwinds.
The banks are: Access Bank Plc, FBN Holdings Plc, FCMB Holdings Plc, Fidelity Bank Plc, Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, Wema Bank Plc and Zenith Bank Plc.
The lending figures, collated from the unaudited results of the banks, showed that Zenith Bank Plc led with N260 billion, which raised its loans and advances portfolio to customers to N2.841 trillion at the end of Q1, up from N2.581 trillion at the end of December 30, 2020.
UBA followed with N178 billion in the three months under review to put its loan portfolio to customers at N2.733 trillion, from N2.555 trillion.
Stanbic IBTC gave out N105 billion loans to customers, making its total portfolio as at the end of Q1 to be at N730 billion, up from N625 billion in December.
FBN Holdings Plc gave out N82 billion as loans to customers, raising its portfolio from N2.217 trillion to N2.299 trillion, while FCMB lent N63 billion during the review period, thereby bringing the bank’s loan portfolio to N886 billion, up from N823 billion in December. Access Bank Plc accounted for N38 billion to bring its loan portfolio to N3.256 trillion compared to N3.218 trillion, while Wema Bank Plc gave out N8 billion in the Q1 to end with a loan portfolio of N368 billion, from N360 billion.
Commenting on the credit to customers by banks, a financial expert and securities dealer, Mr. David Adonri of Highcap Securities Limited, said short-term credit was required by businesses to finance their working capital.
“Banks are the source of this type of finance. As a result of risk management considerations, bankability of requests is a major factor in credit creation. Of course, banks will usually observe the canons of lending when granting credits. If the economic environment is conducive and prospect is bright, the confidence to grant credit to borrowers will be high because repayment is guaranteed,” he said.
According to him, the volume of credit granted in Q1, 2021 by banks rose because of increase in economic activities.
“Fund users demanded more credit during the period to ramp up their products and services to cover increased consumer pull. The demand on banks for credit also resulted in increased borrowing by banks from Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) during the period.
“The supply gap in the economy is still huge and this will increase demand for bank credit. As a result, banks will create more credit this year to meet the rising Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate revised from 1.5 per cent to 2.7 per cent,” he added.
Another financial market analyst, Abiola Rasaq, said the relatively strong loan growth reflected the minimum loan-to-deposit ratio policy of the CBN, attendant punitive cash requirement, moral suasion and renewed appetite of banks to lend to the real sector, as yield on risk-free instruments plunged to near-zero last year.
“It is also pertinent to note that the banking sector credit growth was partly funded by the various CBN intervention schemes, including the Real Sector Intervention, Target Credit Facility, Anchor Borrowers Programme and Healthcare Support Intervention amongst others. Interestingly, gross banking sector credit further grew N850 billion or 3.7 per cent to N23.5trillion in the Q1 of the year, reflecting the improved appetite of banks to lend to the real sector,” he stated.
Razaq attributed the unprecedented credit expansion, amidst uncertainties that characterised the past 18 months, to both demand and supply factors.
“On the credit supply side, the banks had to resort to risk asset creation to protect interest margins and profitability, as yields on risk-free sovereign instruments plummeted to near-zero, a phenomenon which reinforced the need for banks to search for higher yields in core intermediation business.
“More so, banks had to accelerate loan growth to meet the minimum loan-to-deposit ratio requirement of the CBN or risk the punitive CRR, which meant CBN sterilising their funds at no interest, a regulatory fiat which encumbered over 40 per cent of some banks’ deposit. Further reinforcing the strong loan supply was the various intervention schemes of the CBN; banks, including microfinance banks, played notable on-lending/intermediation role in fulfilling the last mile for the CBN intervention schemes,” he said.
He added: “On the demand-side, corporates sought to take advantage of the historically low-interest rate environment in expanding their production and service lines. Whilst the macro and social uncertainties may have undermined appetite for business expansion and corporate investments in the period, entrepreneurs and business leaders, with deep understanding of the Nigerian socio-economic environment and long term investment philosophy considered the challenges as a part of the inevitable macro cycles of a developing market, hence reinforcing their appetite to make good use of the unprecedented access to credit at business-friendly interest rates in repositioning their business ahead of economic recovery.
“Though, with modest impact, the pandemic also stimulated credit demand and indeed supply to the healthcare sector, including pharmaceuticals, as COVID-19 reinvigorated the need to invest in the ailing healthcare system.”
According to him, loan growth may be relatively tapered, as the sovereign yield curve rises and banks seek new opportunities in this low-risk asset class, thus undermining the appetite for loan growth.
He said: “For instance, yields on bonds have “doubled” year-to-date, with the yield on long-term 30-year sovereign bond rising from seven per cent levels in December 2020 to 14.2 per cent as at Friday, 28 May 2021. More so, as banks re-price loans to reflect the higher interest rate environment, the demand for loans may falter, particularly as investment-grade borrowers may have largely expressed their loan appetite through the money and debt capital markets in the past 18 months. “Anecdotally, banks may also be cautious of asset quality and capital positions going forward, thus moderating appetite and headroom for credit growth.
“Even so the banking sector Non-Performing Loan (NPL) ratio moderated 71 basis points year-on-year to 5.89 per cent in April 2021, the nominal value of NPL may be rising, hence putting off the risk-on sentiment of banks, especially as the lagged impact of the weak macros may also season out in the form of higher loan delinquency in the quarters ahead.
“Also, inter-bank and overall system liquidity is moderating, hence lowering the pressure in the loan supply taps. In addition, given the notable dollarisation of banks’ loan portfolio, the relative weakness of the naira may put further pressure on banking sector’s capital adequacy ratio, which stands around 15.8 per cent, though higher than the minimum requirement. Thus, the loan growth in the quarters ahead may moderate to low single-digit.”
