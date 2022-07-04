NEWS
Electricity : UCH mandates patients to pay N1,000 per day to cushion fuel price hike
The management of the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Oyo State, has mandated each patient accessing the hospital pay the sum of N1,000 daily for electricity supply.
The hospital insisted that the need for the new levy is necessary in order to cushion the biting effects of an increase in the price of electricity tariffs and diesel used to power generating plants by the hospital.
The Federal Government-controlled hospital made these declarations via an internal memo.
The memo obtained by by our correspondent on Monday said that the high cost of electricity and the increasing price of diesel were behind the decision.
The hospital in the release said that the management took the decision to compel the patients to shoulder the cost of power supply at the hospital.
Our correspondent reports that the memo entitled, “Approval For The Recommendation To Add Utility Fee To The Service Fee Charged To Patients In The Hospital” was signed by Wole Oyeyemi, UCH administrator.
Oyeyemi signed the memo on behalf of the chairman, Medical Advisory Committee, and Chief Medical Director of the hospital.
The memo was addressed to the Director/Head, Finance and Accounts Department of the hospital.
It explained that all patients accessing the tertiary healthcare facility must pay the N1,000 on daily basis.
The memo added that the hospital has been experiencing power outages for some time.
It added further that the hospital is battling issues such as the high cost of electricity tariff and inflation in the price of diesel.
The memo then revealed that these prompted the hospital to take the decision to task the patients to pay the money on daily basis.
“To this end, I write to convey the management’s approval for the mandatory payment of utility fee of N1,000 daily by every patient accessing care in this hospital.
“Following the recurring power outage in the hospital, high cost of electricity tariff and inflation in the price of diesel which has impeded stable power supply, management has decided to consider measures that can help to facilitate flawless service delivery in the hospital.
“To this end, I write to convey the management’s approval for the mandatory payment of utility fee of N1,000.00 (one thousand naira only) daily by every patient accessing care in this hospital,” it said.
“You are requested to kindly implement the approval with immediate effect.”
The Public Relations Officer of the hospital, Mr. Toye Akinrinlola, when contacted asked the reporter to come to the hospital for more explanation.
Singer, Yinka Ayefele’s Fresh FM station employs OAP who lost job due to ‘R factor
An Ibadan-based OAP, Zainab Fakunle who was sacked by the management of her former media house is now with the Yinka Ayefele’s radio station, Fresh 105.3 FM.
Recall that speculation surrounding the OAP’s sack claimed it was in connection with her speech defect.
The OAP cried out after reportedly losing her job barely a month after resumption for having an “R factor”.
According to Zainab Fakunle, she has worked at three different stations before her new job, and it was never an issue.
Announcing the development, through her social media handles, the Ibadan born OAP wrote, “I was crushed, I stood up for myself, yet I got knocked by many people, but I was undeterred and finally God in his mercies have vindicated me!
I got a new job! Yes with the biggest radio brand in the Southwest, FRESH FM LAGOS, FRESH FM NIGERIA”.
Confirming her appointment with FRESH FM, the OAP via her Facebook posted a picture with the logo of Fresh 105.3 FM Lagos as a backdrop.
Pastor offers homeless actor, Kenneth Aguba an apartment
The General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries, Apostle Chubzor Gift Chinyere has offered to provide accommodation for Nollywood veteran, Kenneth Aguba.
Images of Aguba seated in an unroofed shelter with what appears to be cooking items belonging to him surfaced online on Sunday.
According to reports, the actor lives in the dilapidated building after becoming homeless.
In reaction to the images, Apostle Chinyere on Monday made open his desire to assist him.
The pastor on his verified Facebook account has therefore sought help in reaching the veteran actor.
The kindhearted pastor said he would be offering him accommodation in one of his churches’ free estates where he won’t be required to pay any rent.
He wrote: Who knows the contact of this actor should tell him to contact me immediately.
Instead of him sleeping on the streets, I apostle chibuzor chinyere GO of OPM is giving him a free accommodation in one of the OPM free estates.
But I will not be establishing any business for him, only free accommodation.
FEEDING ? No problem.
Is on record that OPM male estates which has been on from the old location to the new location has been feeding the men since 2017 that is 5 years free of charge.
And all the female rescued from the streets, we have feeding since 2016 that is 6 good years free of charge.
So as long as he is in the male estate, feeding would not be a problem for him.
But I will not be establishing any business for him.
And he can stay in the free of charge at the estate forever.
Everything is fully funded through tithes and offerings in OPM Church.
Recall that the Pastor recently offered family of late Deborah Samuel free accommodation and slain student’s siblings automatic scholarships into OPM free schools.
He equally gave late Debroah’s dad a new job and opened a shop for her mum.
Hoodlums burn down INEC office in Enugu
Hoodlums have burnt down the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Igboeze North Local Government Area of Enugu State.
The incident occurred on Sunday night when the arsonists stormed the office situated at the council’s headquarters in Ogurute.
Efforts to reach the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe proved abortive at press time.
However, our correspondent gathered that the state fire service could not put out the inferno until the entire building was razed down.
It was also gathered that parts of the local government had been under attacks recently by unknown gunmen wreaking havoc in the southeastern region.
Recall that the state government had recently imposed a 6 pm to 6 am curfew and banned commercial motorcyclists in the Igboeze North and its neighbouring Igboeze South LGAs.
