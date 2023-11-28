Electricity: FG reveals new approach for steady power supply

Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu has revealed how he intends to tackle the electricity issues bedeviling the country.

The minister suggested that the approach adopted by his predecessors have not worked, saying he plans to adopt a bottom-up approach.

According to him, his new approach would ensure that the country has an adequate supply of power in the not-so-distant future, as opposed to the top-to-bottom strategy adopted by former Ministers.

Adelabu said this in Abuja at a roundtable for the legislature, judiciary and other stakeholders in the power industry on emerging issues, especially on the re-enactment of the Electricity Act, 2023.

Adelabu argued that what the nation has always lacked is not competent engineers to get the work done, but the political will and the right leadership to drive improvement in power supply.

“My strategy is a bottom-up approach in the electricity sector. Many ministers have been on the job but focusing on generation.

“What is power generation if it’s not delivered to the users. It’s useless. It’s like winking in the dark because the customer does not know what we are doing

“We are not joking with the power sector this time around. It must work. We don’t have any choice,” he said.