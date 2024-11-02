Electricity consumers demand disconnection over rising tariffs

Many consumers have requested electricity distribution companies also known as DisCos to disconnect them from power supply, lamenting that they can no longer pay their energy bills.

Most of the consumers opting for disconnection fall under the Band A and B categories and are postpaid customers.

The affected consumers were mostly those who receive estimated billing ranging from N40,000 to N400,000, depending on the electricity gadgets and size of the house or shop.

The electricity tariff for Band A is N209.50 per kilowatt-hour, while that of Band B is N64.07 per kWh.

Band A’s minimum electricity supply hours are 20 hours per day, while Band B consumers enjoy 16 hours daily.

Nigerians have been lamenting the increase in electricity tariffs coupled with the high cost of fuel.

Many unmetered consumers continue to decry high estimated billing from their DisCos, resulting in their resolve to stay without power rather than accumulate debt for ‘unused energy’.

Findings revealed that the number of consumers asking DisCos to disconnect their electricity due to estimated billing had been increasing amid economic hardship.

A staff member of Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company, who spoke with our correspondent on condition of anonymity on Thursday, said the company disconnected between 15 and 20 houses every month based on requests from owners.

According to him, the affected consumers receive estimated bills of between N180,000 and N300,000 every month, regardless of the structure.

He said, “It is a common request from people, especially those on Band A who find it difficult to pay for electricity. Postpaid customers on Band A, who are frustrated with estimated bills of N80,000, N100,000, N200,000, N350,000, and above, have been requesting disconnection.

“On average, we disconnect 15 to 20 houses on request every month, and we suspend their accounts pending installation of prepaid meters. We recently disconnected some buildings at Ijedodo and areas in Okota based on requests. No Band A area is exempted from such disconnection requests.”

A consumer in Orinsumibare area of Owode-Ede, Osun State, identified as Baba Solia, described the estimated billing as crazy and “difficult to pay”.

He lamented being charged N120,000 monthly for a house with only a fridge, television, and radio.

“I told them to disconnect my electricity three weeks ago because I cannot continue paying for what I didn’t use. I have other responsibilities. My priority is feeding my family. The economy is hard,” he lamented.

Also, a resident of Iya Nurse Street, Asanmajana, Moniya area of Ibadan, Oyo State, Dupe Ishola, accused the IBEDC of being insensitive to the peoples’ plight by giving estimated bills when people are already facing hardship.

According to Ishola, she asked the IBEDC to disconnect her electricity because the estimated billing had accumulated to over N1.2m, despite paying N10,000 every month for a shop with just a freezer and fan.

Commenting on the matter, the Chairman of Seidu II community, Ikorodu, Lagos State, Akeem Akejo, lamented the high electricity tariff, pleading with DisCos to consider the common people.

“The electricity tariff is too high; everyone is lamenting. Prepaid owners complain bitterly. People on direct lines are at the receiving end. DisCos should provide prepaid meters and reduce tariffs,” he said.

A resident of Oyekan Street, Ogijo, Ogun State, Olufemi Adeyemi, said his community had engaged a lawyer to address estimated billing by DisCos.

“I’m on a direct line; my electricity was disconnected. The Community Development Committee handles the matter, and a lawyer engages the distribution company. We can’t afford electricity.”

However, the spokesperson for DisCos, Sunday Oduntan, sympathised with affected consumers while stating that electricity distribution companies needed payment for services rendered.

“I sympathise with Nigerians contemplating disconnection because I know the cost of living is high. Electricity is a product like others. You pay when needed.

“DisCos provide services; they need payment. Whoever sells electricity must recover costs to sell again tomorrow,” Oduntan stated.

According to Oduntan, the absence of data makes it impossible for the government to help needy electricity consumers.

“We lack credible data in Nigeria. If available, the government can support consumers who need assistance,” he stated.

