Connect with us

Jobs

Electrical Technician Recruitment at Sevan Construction Nigeria Limited

Published

51 mins ago

on

Job title: Electrical Technician Recruitment at Sevan Construction Nigeria Limited

Company: Sevan Construction Nigeria Limited

Job description: Sevan Construction Nigeria Limited was established in 1981 with Registration No. RC 37125 as a limited liability…

Expected salary:

Location: Ogun

Job date: Thu, 21 Jul 2022 00:37:28 GMT

Apply for the job now!

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Jobs

Client Services Officer (Marketing) Job at DE Ghauzi Micro Lending Nigeria Limited

Published

5 hours ago

on

August 21, 2022

By

Job title: Client Services Officer (Marketing) Job at DE Ghauzi Micro Lending Nigeria Limited

Company: DE Ghauzi Micro Lending Nigeria Limited

Job description: DE Ghauzi Micro Lending Nigeria Limited is a micro lending company targeted at having over Ten million customer base in… all 36 states of Nigeria as well as Federal Capital Territory. The company offers subscribers a secured platform for daily…

Expected salary: 2760000 – 3240000 per year

Location: Abuja, FCT

Job date: Thu, 21 Jul 2022 04:56:17 GMT

Apply for the job now!

Continue Reading

Jobs

Digital Marketer Job at Walex Biz Nigeria

Published

7 hours ago

on

August 21, 2022

By

Job title: Digital Marketer Job at Walex Biz Nigeria

Company: Walex Biz Nigeria

Job description: Walex Biz Nigeria Limited is a full-spectrum software solutions company based in Abuja, Nigeria. We deliver solutions… and implementing new initiatives. Strong interest in technology & social entrepreneurship in Nigeria and beyond. Strong written…

Expected salary:

Location: Abuja, FCT

Job date: Sat, 23 Jul 2022 03:39:07 GMT

Apply for the job now!

Continue Reading

Jobs

Project Manager Recruitment at Seefar Nigeria

Published

8 hours ago

on

August 21, 2022

By

Job title: Project Manager Recruitment at Seefar Nigeria

Company: Seefar Nigeria

Job description: Seefar Nigeria – We are a social enterprise with a mission to work with vulnerable people to build a better future… Job Location: Nigeria Employment Type: Full-time Job Description We are seeking an experienced Project Manager, with complete…

Expected salary:

Location: Enugu, Enugu State – Abuja, FCT

Job date: Thu, 21 Jul 2022 04:53:07 GMT

Apply for the job now!

Continue Reading
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Trending