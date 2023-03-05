Sunday, March 5, 2023
HomePOLITICSElection was rigged against Banky W — Daddy Freeze slams Obi’s supporters
POLITICS

Election was rigged against Banky W — Daddy Freeze slams Obi’s supporters

Online Editor
By Online Editor
0
4

Famous broadcaster and socialite Ifedayo Olarinde, a.k.a Daddy Freeze, has stated that Lagos State Eti-Osa Federal Constituency election was rigged against singer, Olubankole Wellington, known as Banky W to favour Attah Thaddeus.

Recall that the Labour Party Reps candidate, Attah won the election with 24,075 votes, beating his counterparts of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Banky W with 18,666 votes, and the All Progressives Congress, APC, Babajide Obanikoro, who gathered 16, 901 votes.

Speaking during a live Instagram session,

Daddy Freeze said Attah is not known by anyone, nor was his face on fliers like other candidates.

He further stated that the election was rigged in favour of the Labour Party’s candidate, hence, Peter Obi‘s supporters too should also accept defeat at the presidential level.

Previous article
Naira redesign: Emefiele will be ‘Zebra in hands of Tigers’ if Buhari leaves – Shehu Sani
Next article
10th House of Reps: APC retains majority with 162 seats
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network