Election was rigged against Banky W — Daddy Freeze slams Obi’s supporters

Famous broadcaster and socialite Ifedayo Olarinde, a.k.a Daddy Freeze, has stated that Lagos State Eti-Osa Federal Constituency election was rigged against singer, Olubankole Wellington, known as Banky W to favour Attah Thaddeus.

Recall that the Labour Party Reps candidate, Attah won the election with 24,075 votes, beating his counterparts of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Banky W with 18,666 votes, and the All Progressives Congress, APC, Babajide Obanikoro, who gathered 16, 901 votes.

Speaking during a live Instagram session,

Daddy Freeze said Attah is not known by anyone, nor was his face on fliers like other candidates.

He further stated that the election was rigged in favour of the Labour Party’s candidate, hence, Peter Obi‘s supporters too should also accept defeat at the presidential level.