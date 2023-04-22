A public affairs commentator, Deji Adeyanju, has raised the alarm that the newly elected Senators and members of the House of Representatives have started collecting bribes to choose their new leaders.

In June, the 10th National Assembly would be inaugurated for the commencement of another four years of legislative duties.

The Senate is expected to elect a new President in place of Ahmed Lawan, while the House of Assembly gets a new Speaker to replace Femi Gbajabiamila.

At the moment, there are debates over which geopolitical zones of the nation should produce the two National Assembly leaders.

The All Progressives Congress, which has the majority, is yet to speak on the zoning formula, while others in the minority are also scheming to outdo the ruling party.

As a result, ranking legislators interested in the two positions are already lobbying and seeking the support of members to clinch the seats.

But, Adeyanju expressed sadness that dollars are exchanging hands between the contestants and the voters.

He said: “They are all collecting dollars to vote Senate President and Speaker. Super sad nation.”