Senator Sulaiman Abdulrahman Kawu Sumaila, representing Kano South Senatorial District was on Friday assaulted at the wedding ceremony of Amina Muhammad Sanusi, the daugther of Emir of Kano, MuhammadLamido Sanusi.

In a video seen by NewsDay, a visibly angry elderly man had tried to hit Sumaila with his shoe at the event.

The man could be heard accusing Sumaila of dumping the leader of Kwankwasiyya Movement, Rabiu Kwankwaso for President Bola Tinubu.

Sumaila was elected under the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP).

It took the intervention of Governor Abba Yusuf before the matter was resolved.

Members of Kwankwasiyya Movement have lately criticised and accused Sumaila of having ties with President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Senator had defended himself saying it was Kwankwaso who initiated the relationship between all federal lawmakers from the Kano State and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He stated that the romance with the APC started when the Election Petition Tribunal nullified the election of Governor Yusuf.

Kawu said in a bid to find a way out, Kwankwaso summoned them (the federal lawmakers) and urged them to unite in confronting anyone necessary to secure the Kano governor’s seat.

“Leader Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso called us to his house. He addressed us as a leader speaking to his followers, emphasising that we must come together as one and go wherever we need to ensure that the Abba Kabir Yusuf’s mandate as Kano governor is not taken away,” said Senator Kawu.

“I agree that I now have a relationship with the APC but God is watching, the people responsible for my romance with the APC are the NNPP and Kano State government.

