El-rufai’s son wins House of reps seat in Kaduna

The eldest son of Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, Mohammed Bello El-Rufai of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has won the House of Representatives seat in Kaduna North Local Government of the state.

The returning officer Professor Muhammad Magaji Garba stated that El-Rufai polled 51,052 to defeat the incumbent member Suleiman Samaila Abdu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 34,808.

Other candidates defeated were Shehu Mohammed Faisal of the Labour Party who scored 7531. Aliyu Muhammad Ahmad of NNPP scored 10,148.

