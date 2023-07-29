El-Rufai’s son, Bello trains 20 Kaduna women on coding

Bello El-Rufai, eldest son of former Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, has launched a new project to empower Kaduna women to pursue education and careers in STEM fields.

Bello El-Rufai, who represents Kaduna North Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, who announced the new project on Friday, said the first batch of trainees are 20 women.

The 20 women according to Bello would receive training on coding, web development, graphic design, digital marketing, cyber security and all key skills needed in today’s increasingly competitive job market.

He noted that at the end of the three months training, all trainees will be empowered with requisite skills to earn a living through technology.

The training will be free of charge.

Bello explained that the programme was one of his many initiatives that seeks to ensure gender parity and provide women and girls” with opportunities to contribute to creating sustainable and inclusive economic prosperity for Nigeria.