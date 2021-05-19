El-Rufai dares Nigerian Labour, sacks Kaduna University lecturers, nurses

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has fired Kaduna State University’s lecturers who joined the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) strike in the state.

He also sacked some nurses in some government hospitals.

A statement on Tuesday by his spokesman, Muyiwa Adekeye, made the announcement.

Titled ‘KDSG will not tolerate criminal acts disguised as industrial action’, the government said any academic staff of KASU that does not report for work will be dismissed.

It ordered the management to submit a copy of the attendance register for all categories of staff daily to the Secretary to the State Government and the Commissioner of Education.

Also, all Ministries, Department and Agencies must tender submit daily copies of attendance register to the Head of Service.

The El-Rufai administration vowed not submit its treasury to the entitled minority.

It vowed to reform and rightsize our public service to meet the needs and resources of the Kaduna State even if the NLC strikes ad infinitum.

The government added that it remains committed to using all the resources to serve the interests of the majority of its citizens and provide social services beyond paying salaries.

The latest development followed the face-off between the NLC and the El-Rufai-led Kaduna government.