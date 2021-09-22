NEWS
El-Rufai attacks Southern governors over open grazing
Governors of states in the South – 17 of them – came under attack by Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai on Tuesday.
He chided them for enacting Anti-Open Grazing Law in their domains.
The Kaduna governor said the law is “not implementable”.
He accused them of “politicising” the herders/farmers crisis, which led the states to decide on making law.
They gave themselves September deadline.
The governors have met three times this year under the banner of Southern Governors Forum at Asaba, Lagos and last week in Enugu.
El-Rufai, speaking at the All Progressives Congress (APC) secretariat on the herders/farmers crisis said it is not a matter of populist legislation or saying tomorrow this or that. It is not a solution.
“What is unhelpful is the politicizing of the situation and pass legislation that you know that you cannot implement.”
El-Rufai added: “The Northern States Governors Forum has already taken a position that open grazing is not a sustainable way of livestock production. And we must move towards ranching.
“But moving towards ranching cannot be done overnight. We have to plan, we have to have resources and we have to implement it
Explaining steps taken by his government to address the issue, El-Rufai said he had embarked on the construction of a ranch that will take care of over 1500 Fulani herders families at the cost of N10 billion.
“In my state, for instance, we are developing a huge ranch to centralize the herders. And that is the solution. But can it be done overnight? No”.
Read Also: Sanwo-Olu signs Anti-Open Grazing Bill
“This project we are doing will cost us about 10 billion nairas. The CBN is supporting us with about N7.5billion. And it will take about two years to do. We will be settling about 1500 Fulani herder families.
“I hope that they will see that there are alternative ways of producing livestock instead of running up and down with cattle going to people’s farms to cause all kinds of problems. We want to solve the problem.”
Shedding more light, the governor said, “We need billions of Naira. This is just one ranch that is costing N10 billion. I have 14 grazing reserves in Kaduna State and I will like to convert them into ranching. Do I have 14 times 10 billion nairas? I don’t have.
“If the federal government will give me a hundred and fourteen billion, I will convert the other thirteen into ranches and make sure that nobody comes out with a cow or sheep in Kaduna State because I will have enough ranches to take care of everybody. That is the solution. You can legislate but let us wait and see. And I wish them the best of luck.”
Defending the position of South’s governors, their spokesman and Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, while signing the anti-open grazing bill in his state, said it would help to end the farmer-herder conflicts.
“It is a very laudable development aimed at stemming needless instances of skirmishes, conflicts as well as infractions on the enviably peaceful disposition of the good people of Ondo State.
“The law will engender a more cordial, mutually benefiting relationship amongst residents of the state irrespective of ethnicity, religion or creed. For emphasis, no particular group of persons is the target,” he explained.
*No Comment on Fani-Kayode
El-Rufai refused to make comments on the recent defection of a former Aviation Minister, Chief Femi Fani Kayode into the APC.
“Some things I don’t comment upon. I don’t comment on the decision and actions of the leaders of the party. They have the job of running the party and they have to make the judgment on who to bring into the party, and you know politics is a game of addition. So you want to add and add. And they have taken that decision. But I don’t comment on that because they are the ones running the party. If I bring someone to Kaduna and you ask the Kaduna state government to explain I will explain. I don’t know how to run the party. I was deputy national secretary for a short while and it was the only experience I had in party management. So I don’t comment on that”.
NEWS
Storey building collapses in Ondo
One woman has been pulled out dead from the debris of a collapsed storey building in Akure, the Ondo State capital.
The building located at Fanibi junction was said to have collapsed at around 3am when occupants were asleep.
An eyewitness said the body of the deceased was pulled at about 6am while five others have been rescued alive.
Efforts were on to rescue other occupants as at press time.
Details shortly…
NEWS
New LASU VC woos staff, students
The newly-appointed Vice-Chancellor of the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, has urged all members of staff and students to support and cooperate with her administration for peace to continue to reign in the institution.
She assumed office, yesterday, accompanied by the acting Vice Chancellor, Prof.Oyedamola Oke, and other university management staff.
Students and members of staff gathered in front of the university’s senate building to welcome Olatunji-Bello with songs to express their joy over her appointment.
After months of heightened expectations by stakeholders, the governor of Lagos State and Visitor to the University, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on September 16 appointed Olatunji-Bello as the ninth Substantive Vice Chancellor of LASU.
Olatunji-Bello, while addressing the staff and students, sought their support for peace to continue to reign for the good of the university.
“Staffs and students welfare are uppermost on my mind, and this administration will create more opportunities for everyone’s advancement.
“Your welfare is important to me, we will ensure that the learning environment is conducive and competitive by providing infrastructure.
“We will also ensure that university scholars awards are revamped, all university scholars will get 50 per cent refund of their school fees yearly. The new slogan is now: “We Are LASU, We Are Great,” Olatunji-Bello said.
Meanwhile, the Academic Staff Union of Universities – Lagos State University (ASUU-LASU) has urged the new VC to reconcile all aggrieved members of staff who might have been offended in the process of her selection. ASUU-LASU Chairman, Prof. Ibrahim Bakare, in a statement, said the reconciliation became necessary to avoid any victimisation or tyranny between the academic and the non-academic staff of the institution.
“We are convinced that it is under such an atmosphere of peace that the great achievements we have recorded over the years will be improved upon,” he said.
NEWS
Coup attempt fails in Sudan -Report
A coup attempt in Sudan “failed” early Tuesday, state media reported, as the country grapples with a fragile transition since the 2019 ouster of longtime president Omar al-Bashir.
Top military and government sources told AFP that the attempt involved a group of officers who were “immediately suspended” after they “failed” to take over the state media building.
“There has been a failed coup attempt, the people should confront it,” state television said, without elaborating.
Senior member of Sudan’s ruling body, Taher Abuhaja, said “an attempt to seize power has been thwarted.”
Another senior ruling body member, Mohamed al-Fekki said: “Everything is under control and the revolution is victorious.”
Traffic appeared to be flowing smoothly in central Khartoum, AFP correspondents reported, including around army headquarters, where protesters staged a mass sit-in that eventually led to Bashir’s ouster in a palace coup.
Security forces did however close the main bridge across the Nile connecting Khartoum to its twin city Omdurman.
– Two years under transition –
Sudan is currently ruled by a transitional government composed of both civilian and military representatives that was installed in the aftermath of Bashir’s April 2019 overthrow and is tasked with overseeing a return to full civilian rule.
The August 2019 power-sharing deal originally provided for the formation of a legislative assembly during a three-year transition, but that period was reset when Sudan signed a peace deal with an alliance of rebel groups last October.
More than two years later, the country remains plagued by chronic economic problems inherited from the Bashir regime as well as deep divisions among the various factions steering the transition.
The promised legislative assembly has yet to materialise.
The government, led by Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, has vowed to fix the country’s battered economy and forge peace with rebel groups who fought the Bashir regime.
In recent months, his government has undertaken a series of tough economic reforms to qualify for debt relief from the International Monetary Fund.
The steps, which included slashing subsidies and a managed float of the Sudanese pound, were seen by many Sudanese as too harsh.
