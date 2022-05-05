POLITICS
El-Rufai anoints Senator Uba Sani as successor
Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has endorsed Senator Uba Sani (APC, Kaduna Central) as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 election in the state.
The decision was reached after extensive discussion with some of the aspirants, where the governor made his choice known to them.
“We met for about three hours. Everyone consented to allow Mallam’s decision to prevail. He has chosen Uba as the flag bearer.
“We need to accept this as the will of Allah SWT and avoid unnecessary back talk. Let’s see how to manage our supporters amicably,” a message sent out by one of the aspirants reads.
The governor it wa gathered had asked a former Chief of Staff and two-time former Commissioner of Budget and Planning, Muhammed Sani Abdullahi, popularly known as Dattijo, to pick the form for Kaduna Central Senatorial District to replace Sani.
Dattijo, who was earlier touted as the anointed candidate of the governor, Daily Trust gathered, was planning to pick the governorship form on Friday before he was dropped by the governor for Senator Sani.
One of the aides to the senator also confirmed his choice by the governor, noting that he started consultation almost two years ahead of other aspirants.
“We are happy that the governor has anointed him. He started ahead of these other aspirants. The APC is a big family and we expect everybody to work with him for the good of the party,” he said in a telephone interview last night.
El-Rufai had, while featuring on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme, said his preference of a successor is in his core team.
“My preference is in our core team; that is the first 11. I said core team because these are the guys that have worked with me since 2014 to organise our party, our campaign, and we won and got elected,” El-Rufai said.
Members of El-Rufai’s core team include Uba Sani. The 10 other members of the team are the deputy governor, Hadiza Balarabe, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Balarabe Abbas Lawal, three commissioners – Bashir Saidu (Finance), Muhammed Sani Abdullahi (Budget and Planning) and Samuel Aruwan (Internal Security).
Others are Senator Sule Kwari (Kaduna North), Jimi Lawal (Senior Adviser, Councillor), Hafiz Bayero (Administrator, Kaduna Municipal Authority), Muyiwa Adekeye (Special Adviser, Media) and Saude Atoyebi (Deputy Chief of Staff).
POLITICS
2023 Presidency: Atiku planning to retain Peter Obi as running mate
Former Vice-President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, is planning to retain Peter Obi as his running mate if he clinches the presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), sources have said.
The duo clinched the PDP presidential ticket in the 2019 general elections although they lost to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) which fielded President Muhammadu Buhari as its flag bearer.
According to Daily Independent, moves by Atiku to select Peter Obi as his running mate are however facing stiff resistance from PDP Southern governors who want him to pick one of them as his running mate.
It was learnt that some of the governors are picking the presidential forms of the PDP which they plan to use as negotiation for the VP slot.
Meanwhile, Peter Obi also picked the PDP presidential form and has been screened to participate in the primaries.
However, an associate of Atiku revealed that the Waziri of Adamawa had expressed his interest in retaining the 2019 team with Peter Obi as Vice-President if he wins the PDP ticket.
When asked why Peter Obi is running, he said it is because the PDP will throw the presidential ticket open as recommended by the zoning committee of the party.
“Peter Obi is running because the party did not zone the ticket to any region; they will certainly throw the ticket open. Every qualified aspirant will contest and the best will emerge as the candidate of the party. We can’t ask him not to contest since the ticket is not zoned to any particular region.
“What if he wins? If Obi is lucky enough to get the majority of the delegates and becomes the presidential candidate, Atiku and all of us will give him maximum support,” he said.
A former member of the party’s National Working Committee who also confirmed the development said while Atiku prefers Obi, he may pander to the wishes of the governors as they are the major power brokers in the party.
“Wike is contesting for the presidency because he believes that if the party zones the position to the South, he would win. But now that the party will throw the ticket open, he has his eyes on the VP slot.
“Another governor interested in the VP slot is Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel. He is also contesting for the presidency but his motive is just to join the race since Wike from Rivers is also there.
“There is this age-long rivalry between Akwa Ibom and Rivers and so they believe if a man from Rivers wants to become president, why can’t a man from Akwa Ibom also do it?”
“The primary is yet to be conducted but there is this belief in the party that with President Buhari out of the equation in 2023, only Atiku has a national appeal that can win the presidential election for PDP.
“The real stakeholders know that the likes of Pius Anyim, Aminu Tambuwal, Nyesom Wike are going nowhere.
“In fact, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi said he is contesting for president but he has secretly obtained a nomination form for the governorship election. Is that a serious presidential candidate? So right now, they are already working towards the emergence of one of their own as running mate to Atiku.
“They also know that Atiku prefers Obi because they have a close working relationship. In fact, that was why Obi attended Atiku’s declaration in Abuja.”
POLITICS
PDP shifts governorship, presidential screening appeals exercise
The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rescheduled the screening appeal for all aspirants for governorship and president from Tuesday, May 3 to Wednesday, May 4.
The party in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Debo Ologunagba noted that the adjustment in date was occasioned by the Eid-Fitir celebrations.
Similarly, the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting will now hold on Tuesday 10 May.
The meeting was earlier slated for 5 May.
The party, in a separate statement issued by its National Secretary, Sen. Samuel Anyanwu said that the earlier date clashed with the local government delegate elections involving all party members.
Anyanwu said the meeting will still hold at the National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja.
POLITICS
Groups suspend rally for Osinbajo
The May 7, 2022 planned rally for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has been suspended.
The rally termed “March for PYO” is being organised by various political groups supporting the aspiration of the VP to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.
The suspension of rally billed to hold in Abuja follows the National Delegates’ Election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) slated for the said date.
Organisers of the rally in a statement on Monday said they resolved to put the march on hold until a future convenient date.
The statement reads:
“This is announcing that the May 7, 2022 planned ‘March for PYO’ scheduled to hold in Abuja has been suspended.
“The suspension follows the National Delegates’ Election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) slated for the said date.
“As subscribers to the supremacy of the APC, particularly in relation to our Principal, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, we have resolved to put the march on hold until a future convenient date.
“We again regret the inconveniences this may have caused our teeming members, while urging for increased commitment to the Osinbajo Project in our different realms of influence”, the statement adds.
Latest News
- Pep Guardiola matches unwanted Jose Mourinho record with latest Champions League collapse
- Inside Real Madrid’s celebrations as dressing room party breaks out after Man City win
- Kourtney Kardashian details IVF struggles as she’s desperate to have baby with Travis
- Eight feared dead in Lagos gang fight
- Nigerians to pay more on calls, text messages, data as FG slams 5% duty on recharge cards
Trending
-
BUSINESS1 day ago
Commercial, government users to start paying for Twitter – Elon Musk
-
BUSINESS1 day ago
Power firms owe banks N861.14bn amid worsening electricity crisis
-
SPORTS2 days ago
Liverpool reach Champions League final after staging Villarreal comeback
-
NEWS1 day ago
2023 : APC set to rake in N2bn as Fayemi, Amosun, Olawepo-Hashim pick forms
-
ENTERTAINMENT1 day ago
VIDEO: Dave Chappelle attacked on stage during comedy show
-
SPORTS16 hours ago
Real Madrid send t-shirt message to Liverpool after Man City Champions League comeback
-
NEWS5 hours ago
Eight feared dead in Lagos gang fight
-
BUSINESS1 day ago
US employers posted record 11.5 million job openings in March