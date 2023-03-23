Thursday, March 23, 2023
Ekweremadu’s daughter, Sonia burst out in tears as her father, mother found guilty of organ trafficking

Ike Ekweremadu guilty of trafficking man to UK to harvest his organs
Ike Ekweremadu and his wife Beatrice were both found guilty in the Old Bailey

A former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, his wife, Beatrice, have been found guilty of organ trafficking in the United Kingdom.

Ekweremadu, 60, wife Beatrice, 56, and ‘middleman’ Dr Obinna Obeta, 50, were all found guilty of conspiring to exploit a young man from Lagos for an organ.

Their daughter Sonia burst out in tears as the jury, which deliberated for nearly 14 hours, cleared her of the same charge.

It is the first time defendants have been convicted under the Modern Slavery Act of an organ harvesting conspiracy.

The case unfolded when the victim ran away from a property in London where he was being held and treated like a ‘slave’.

The 21-year-old slept rough for days before walking into a police station in north-west Surrey, reporting he had been trafficked from the West African country.

Working as a street trader in Nigeria, he was brought to the UK last year to have his kidney harvested for Sonia, who was diagnosed with a rare disease, and is on dialysis.

The £80,000 private transplant was due to take place at the Royal Free Hospital in London.

