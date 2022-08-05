NEWS
Ekiti varsity proscribes ASUU, SSANU, NASU over crises
The management of Ekiti State Government-owned Bamidele Olumilua University of Science and Technology, Ikere Ekiti has proscribed all the staff unions in the institution.
The acting Registrar, B.S. Momoh, said the step was necessary as the unions, through their actions, were distracting the university from its development vision and mission.
Momoh, in a memo to the university community, titled, ‘Proscription of staff unions in BOUESTI,’ listed the affected bodies as Academic Staff Union of Universities, Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, and Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities.
He said that the situation in the university had been “one day one trouble” since June 2, when the unions protested against the activities of the instruction’s Governing Council.
Momoh stated, “The management views these acts as unbecoming of and unexpected of responsible staff members hiding under the guise of union activism.
“BOUESTI, being a new university, certainly does not need these distractions if it must develop properly to fulfill the vision and mission for which it was established. It has, therefore, become imperative to ensure that irresponsible acts like these are avoided in our university.
“After a review of the incidents and in line with the directive of Ekiti State Governor and Visitor to the university, the three trade unions in BOUESTI – ASUU, SNANU and NASU are hereby proscribed with immediate effect.
“Members of staff are hereby enjoined to go about their normal duties without fear and desist from getting involved in unlawful activities.”
Okotie to present interim govt proposal to Buhari
The Founder of Household of God Church, Reverend Chris Okotie, has stated that his proposal for an interim government is ready, adding that it will be made available to the president, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd).
He made this known via his media adviser, Ladi Ayodeji, in a statement made available to The PUNCH on Friday.
The interim government campaigner reiterated his earlier position that the interim government campaign is open to debate and that he welcomes the contributions of prominent citizens and stakeholders.
The statement partly read, “Okotie recalled that he was asked in several media interviews to give details of the interim government proposition and how it could be actualised.
“The Reverend said from the inception of his announcement of the interim government proposition, he gave details of the workings in form of bullet points outlined in his widely circulated press release.
“Moreover, Okotie has promised to send his proposal to President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Assembly once Nigerians have been fully sensitized.
“Okotie said he has already made this fact clear in several media interviews and would make a greater emphasis on the modalities of the interim government in subsequent public statements.”
China sanctions Pelosi over trip to Taiwan, says visit was an ‘egregious provocation’
China on Friday imposed sanctions on U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her immediate family in response to what the Foreign Ministry described as an “egregious provocation.”
Pelosi visited Taiwan earlier this week, in what was a highly controversial move. China views the island as part of its territory, but Taiwan has been governed independently since 1949, according to the Council on Foreign Relations.
China repeatedly voiced its opposition to Pelosi’s trip to the disputed island, but the U.S. official decided not to cancel her plans.
“In disregard of China’s grave concerns and firm opposition, Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi insisted on visiting China’s Taiwan region. This constitutes a gross interference in China’s internal affairs. It gravely undermines China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, seriously tramples on the one-China principle, and severely threatens peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” a ministry spokesperson said in a statement.
“In response to Pelosi’s egregious provocation, China decides to adopt sanctions on Pelosi and her immediate family members in accordance with relevant laws of the People’s Republic of China,” they added.
The statement did not include specific details about the nature of the sanctions.
Political analysts have warned that Pelosi’s decision to visit Taiwan could ratchet up U.S.-China tensions. This relationship has been strained for years over issues such as Taiwan, the world economy and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
In a phone call last month, Chinese leader Xi Jinping told U.S. President Joe Biden not to “play with fire” over Taiwan. The White House said in a statement that U.S. policy had not changed and that it “strongly opposes unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.”
Pelosi is the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit the island in 25 years. Her trip also split positions among U.S. lawmakers, with some questioning the timing of the visit.
During the trip, which was part of a broader diplomatic journey through Asia, Pelosi said Taiwan is an emblem of democracy and a model for the region.
In another show of Beijing’s ire over Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, China’s military has been conducting its largest-ever military drills near the island.
Taiwanese defense officials have said the exercises are “highly provocative” and added that they are monitoring the moves.
Entrance Exam: Columnist, Kperogi slams Lagos over bias against Muslim students
Columnist and academic, Farooq Kperogi, has faulted the entrance examination into Lagos public schools.
In an article “Symbolic Violence Against Muslim Pupils by Lagos State Gov’t”, the journalism professor said the 2022 entrance exam contains questions that only Christians—or people who’re familiar with Christianity—can correctly answer, putting Muslim and other non-Christian students at a disadvantage.
He stated that as a journalism professor who attended government-funded Christian missionary primary and secondary schools, he can’t answer questions 11 and 12 because he didn’t take Christian Religious Studies as a student.
He noted that asking a Muslim student to know the answers to these questions is as unfair as expecting a Christian kid to know who the four rightly guided caliphs in (Sunni) Islam are.
He added these questions don’t belong in a general knowledge exam, noting that no religious faith should be privileged in a secular, general-interest exam.
He therefore called on the Lagos State Ministry of Education to either cancel the exam or compensate students who missed the “correct” answers that braindead, emotionally stunted religious fanatics who set the questions have in mind.
Recall that an Islamic human rights organisation, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) had on Tuesday accused Lagos State Ministry of Education of inserting Bible knowledge questions in the 2022 entrance examination for Lagos State public schools.
